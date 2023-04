Review: The Suzuki S-Cross is a sensible, safe and solid car that will tick many family car boxes

Suzuki has yet to go all-electric but its hybrid offerings such as the S-Cross offer a glimpse of what the future holds

"The Suzuki S-Cross 1.5 Full Hybrid Motion AGS is sensibly laid out and, overall, there is good room front and back."

Geraldine Herbert Sun 2 Apr 2023 at 03:30