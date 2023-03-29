Review: Hyundai’s sleek Ioniq 6 brings refinement to a whole new level

AFTER the phenomenal success of the Ioniq 5, it was inevitable that Hyundai was going to expand the premium EV brand.

But nobody could have expected that their latest arrival would be such a talking point – not only among the motoring press but the public in general.

You need to see the car in the flesh to fully appreciate just how magnificent it really is.

From the front, some have compared it to the Tesla Model 3, while at the rear the word Porsche just trips off the tongue as your brain tries to comprehend what’s going on.

There is a tonne of science behind the design which basically boils down to aerodynamics and a drag coefficient of 0.21 – which is the same as the current Porsche 911.

Flush door handles, automatic air vents in the lower front apron, massive spoiler on the boot, and semi-solid 18-inch rims with low resistance tyres all extend the range and improve efficiency.

No mean feat considering the sheer size of this super sleek saloon, which sits at a hefty 4.85 metres – that’s 80mm longer that the seven-seat Santa Fe.

That extra space becomes evident as soon as you climb onboard where you are greeted by a state-of-the-art cabin.

The curved display is split into two 12.3-inch screens, one for infotainment, music, phone and apps and the other an instrument cluster.

The steering wheel is similar to the Ioniq 5 and features a light strip across the centre which illuminates in different colours to highlight how efficiently you are driving.

The fit and finish are top-notch and the use of polished chrome on the gear selector, and wiper leaver adds a real premium feel.

These perfectly complement the sumptuous leather trim in higher-spec models, especially in ivory.

The Ioniq 6 trumps a lot of its rivals on head and leg room and despite its sloping roof, the rear will comfortably accommodate three adults thanks to the absence of a transmission tunnel.

The boot has a generous 401 litres of luggage capacity but the aperture looks a bit tight for wider objects.

That said, it runs deep and with the seats folding flat, you should manage to get the proverbial kitchen sink in there.

The frunk (or front trunk) acts an overspill and boasts 14 litres of space in the centre.

Wafting along in near silence becomes addictive

There are two battery packs to choose from – a 53kWh RWD which has a range of 429km or the larger 77kWh unit which boasts a go anywhere-in-Ireland range of 614km.

There are three trims to choose from – Signature, Elegance and Finesse (all-wheel drive) – and standard kit is generous.

Elegance models, (expected to be the favourite in Ireland) are loaded with kit including 18-inch alloys, LED lights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, colour head up display and a suite of safety features including Highway Driver Assist 2.

​Drive-wise the Ioniq 6 is simply glorious – bringing refinement to a whole new level.​

Wafting along in near silence becomes addictive, but slip her into Sport mode and the steering, suspension and dampers stiffen and everything gets a little more urgent.

It’s here where you’ll feel the full wrath of the 225bhp (320bhp in AWD) which is more than enough to put the F into fun.

The biggest lure though is the price which starts at €48,295 (will rise to €49,795 in July) which is just over €1,000 more than the Ioniq 5.

Now, that’s a lot of bang for your buck.

First look: Ford’s all-electric Explorer has range of 540km

FORD has added to its EV line-up with the launch the new all-electric Explorer.

It is being billed as the ultimate SUV that “combines German engineering with striking American style”.

The German bit comes from the fact that it will be built in Cologne and the battery technology is borrowed from Volkswagen.

Thanks to an ongoing partnership between the two car giants, the new SUV sits on the same MEB platform as the ID.4 and shares motors, battery packs and suspension set-ups, albeit heavily tweaked versions.

As for the rugged good looks, it is undeniably Ford, with a similar front as the legendary F-150 pick up and a rear end not unlike the current ICE model.

Inside, the designers have taken tips from the Mach E, with a gargantuan 14.6-inch iPad-like screen that tilts and moves to suit the driver.

Available as rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants, the five-seater family bus comes with either a 55kWh or a larger 82kWh battery, with ranges of 300 and 540km respectively.

It has storage of about 450 litres in the cabin. There is a massive 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger that can hold a 15-inch laptop, combined with a private locker.

It is packed with advanced driver assistance systems too including, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, Assisted Lane Change 3 for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk.

Prices and specs closer to Irish launch.

BMW Ireland welcomes new MD Helen Westby

BMW Ireland is welcoming a new managing director, Helen Westby (pictured), the first woman appointed to the role here.

She will take the reins from Kevin Davidson who retires after 31 years with the luxury German brand.

Ms Westby recently held the position as general manager at BMW Group’s Training Academy for the UK and Ireland since 2015.

One of her first tasks will be to oversee the launch of the X5 and X6 M competition models, which are now available to order with deliveries in the summer.

Both SUVs are powered by a new 4.4-litre V8 engine which marks the debut of 48V technology in the brand’s high-performance models, delivering a face-peeling 625hp and 750Nm of torque.

They also have a wider range of driver assistance systems as standard, including Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Professional.

Prices start at a monstrous €228,210 (X5), and €233,200 for the X6.