Review: Ford reinvents the Mustang – but is it worthy of the pony badge?

IT takes a certain kind of madness or bravery to revolutionise an iconic brand.

Ford did exactly that with Mustang – the classic muscle car reinvented as a standalone electric vehicle that mixes blistering performance with practicality and everyday usability.

Surely the idea of turning a super coupe into a crossover SUV is a bridge too far?

Well, Alfa Romeo did just that with the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Lamborghini with the Urus, and only recently Ferrari jumped on the bandwagon with the launch of the Purosangue.

​It seems our love affair with the SUV knows no bounds and the boffins at the Blue Oval badge really have decided to “go big or go home”.

Measuring 4.7 metres in length, this little pony is far from it, and would give the now defunct Edge a run for its money with a wheelbase of 2,972mm.

It looks every inch the mud plugger – sitting on 20in rims, further complimented by thick rubber cladding running from the diffuser at the rear around the wheel-arches through to the front apron.

Distinctive LED headlights hint to its Mustang DNA, as does the galloping horse on the solid front grille, massive bonnet with crisp creases and bulging haunches.

From the rear, it’s a similar affair with the signature tri-bar tail-lamps and deep roof spoiler.

Climb on board with the press of a button on the door pillar – there are no handles – or through phone recognition, or with a unique pin number, and you will be blown away.

The only thing familiar is the logo embedded in the steering, the rest of the cabin is straight out of Ford’s premium department.

Luxurious soft leather seats welcome passengers to the sumptuous cabin, which is bathing in natural light thanks to the panoramic glass roof.

The real talking point is the 15.5-inch iPad-like screen in the centre console which is home to the latest Sync4 tech including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for music, phone and a host of Apps.

The graphics are crystal clear and easy to navigate and because the selection menu is in the lower part, sunlight never obstructs your view.

The system is standard across the range, as are the heated seats, heated steering (a godsend during the recent icy snap) and colour rear view camera.

The boot is a decent size too, thanks to the battery running flat on the floor, and will swallow 402 litres of luggage which expands to 1,420 litres with the seats folded flat.

There’s also an additional 81 litres in the frunk (front trunk) with the absence of an engine.

Irish customers can choose Standard range (400km), Extended range (610km), all wheel drive versions and a blistering GT model.

The entry level Mach-e is powered by a single motor attached to the rear axle and hooked up to a 70kWh battery that generates 266bhp.

We tested the AWD model with the bigger 91kWh battery pack with the same grunt, but the extra weight of the additional motor at the front had little or no bearing on the performance.

Like all powerful single gear EVs, the power is instant and relentless, whisking this almost 2.3 tonne beast from 0-100kph in just over five seconds.

Range-wise the claimed 400km is closer to 300km (heater, wipers and lights on) if you take motorway jaunts into consideration.

The only gripe I would have is the Mustang badging which I think is pushing the envelope. Anyone who has ever driven a pony won’t get anywhere near as thrilled or excited.

Prices for the Mustang Mach-e start at €61,493.

New Volkswagen Amarok is bigger, bolder and badder

After notching up over 830,000 sales globally, it’s safe to say that the Amarok has been a mega success for VW.

It therefore comes as no surprise that the second generation pickup is bigger, better and badder than its predecessor.

Thanks to a payload of up to 1.19 tonnes, a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a cleverly thought-out cargo box, the new Amarok will prove just the job whether its on a building site or hauling surfboards to Lahinch at the weekends.

Powering this baby will be a choice of four or six-cylinder turbo diesel engines generating between 187 and 237bhp. All-wheel drive is standard across all models.

At 5,350mm, it is 96mm longer than the old truck.

The wheel base has been stretched – now sitting at 3,270mm – up by 173mm, providing more room in the double cab. Ramp angles have been increased to 30-degrees at the front and 26-degrees at the back. The new Amarok It will arrive in early next summer next year.

Mercedes rings in 2023 with new line-up

Despite having a hectic year, Mercedes-Benz is set to continue its onslaught on the luxury car market with even more new models in 2023.

First to arrive in February will be face-lifted versions of the A and B-Class compact models, accompanied by their high-performance siblings – the AMG A35 and A45.

Following hot on their heels will be the new plug-in hybrid Mercedes-AMG C 63 S e Performance – billed as the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine generating a staggering 670bhp.

On the all-electric front is the EQS SUV (pictured below) and EQE SUV sports utility versions of the acclaimed EQS and EQE saloons.

Built on the same platform as the S saloon, the wheelbase will be similar (3,210mm) as is the 108kWh battery unit which generates up to 536bhp (all-wheel drive version) and has a claimed range of 600kms – over 110km less than the car. Expect a summer arrival for the EQS SUV – just in time for the 232 registration.

Also coming in Q2 is a high-performance plug-in hybrid version of the S-Class from the AMG stable — the S 63 e Performance.

The third quarter will see the arrival of the new, 11th-generation E-Class saloon–with the usual line up of petrol, diesel and hybrid.

A super-quick E53 with 571bhp is in the pipeline too

Also scheduled for Q3 will be three face-lifted SUVs — the GLE, GLE Coupé and larger GLS. Following them will be first versions of a new three door coupé, which remains top secret.