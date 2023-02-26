| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Review: Citroën’s DS 4 is a compelling premium alternative with a smart exterior and the allure of elegance

With its Gallic style and a distinctive character, does the model have what it takes to compete in the premium market with the likes of BMW and Mercedes?

The DS 4 is made of 95pc reusable materials and 85pc recyclable parts Expand
The 10in infotainment system of the DS 4 can be controlled by voice and gesture Expand

Close

The DS 4 is made of 95pc reusable materials and 85pc recyclable parts

The DS 4 is made of 95pc reusable materials and 85pc recyclable parts

The 10in infotainment system of the DS 4 can be controlled by voice and gesture

The 10in infotainment system of the DS 4 can be controlled by voice and gesture

/

The DS 4 is made of 95pc reusable materials and 85pc recyclable parts

Geraldine Herbert Twitter

It’s been well over a decade since the DS nameplate was revived by Citroën as a design-orientated alternative to German premium cars. Today, the standalone brand’s range includes the funky DS 3, the large DS 7 SUV, the DS 9 executive saloon and our test car this week, the DS 4.

The DS 4 is certainly eye-catching. Indeed, it was awarded the most beautiful car of 2022 by an international jury at the 37th Festival Automobile show. The combination of a new light signature that dominates the front, headlamps that create an elegant, sweeping line and the long bonnet and flush-fitting door handles means it is a hatchback with plenty of appeal.

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy