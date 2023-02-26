Review: Citroën’s DS 4 is a compelling premium alternative with a smart exterior and the allure of elegance

It’s been well over a decade since the DS nameplate was revived by Citroën as a design-orientated alternative to German premium cars. Today, the standalone brand’s range includes the funky DS 3, the large DS 7 SUV, the DS 9 executive saloon and our test car this week, the DS 4.

The DS 4 is certainly eye-catching. Indeed, it was awarded the most beautiful car of 2022 by an international jury at the 37th Festival Automobile show. The combination of a new light signature that dominates the front, headlamps that create an elegant, sweeping line and the long bonnet and flush-fitting door handles means it is a hatchback with plenty of appeal.

Inside, it is beautifully crafted and is classic DS territory with diamond patterns throughout and a host of head-turning design features, including the optional Nappa leather with a watch-strap-style design. On the practical side, legroom and headroom are good in the front but the upshot for those sleek lines comes in the limited space in the back where some passengers will feel cramped. Boot space is a good 430 litres with a hands-free opening and a powered tailgate.

There’s a high level of tech offered; some of the most eye-catching is an extended heads-up display that, using optical illusion, projects key driving information to appear four metres ahead of the windscreen.

With the Active Scan suspension system, a camera at the top of the windscreen views and anticipates irregularities in the road surface and transmits data so the suspension can be adjusted. Night vision employs an infrared camera to spot pedestrians and animals up to 150 metres away at night and in poor light.

Power comes from a choice of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engine variations: a 1.2-litre Puretech turbo petrol engine, 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with 180hp, a 1.5-litre diesel with 130hp or a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid with 225hp. All come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

On the road, it feels sophisticated and refined, with only minuscule noise from the outside world. The steering is light and nimble and the ride is very comfortable.

When tested by Euro NCAP, it scored four stars; it missed out on a maximum five due to the standard camera-only autonomous emergency braking system that left testers “underwhelmed”. However, opt for the Safety Pack Plus that adds a radar sensor and you get a DS 4 with a full five-star safety rating.

Prices start from €37,995 and there are five grades to choose from, Bastille+, Performance Line, Trocadero, Performance Line+ and top-of-the-range Rivoli.

Aiming to lure premium customers, its rivals include the Audi A3 (€32,595), the BMW 1 Series (€36,650) and the Mercedes A-Class (€54,695).

The DS 4 is a style statement that blends practicality with a refined and comfortable ride. In the endless battle to win hearts, creating distinctive cars has become a key selling feature and it is what the French do best.

So will the DS 4 challenge premium rivals? It will certainly turn heads but with prices up to €59,000, the question is just how much are you prepared to pay for something different?

Star rating: 4/5

Under the bonnet

DS 4 Performance Line+ 1.6 Puretech 180

Starting price: €37,995 (€52,445 as tested)

Engine: 1.6-litre turbo petrol

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Co2/Motor tax: 147g/km/€270 a year

Economy: 6.5-6.7l/100km