Review: BMW’s Gran Coupe​, the elegance of two-door coupe with the space of an executive saloon

This BMW 840i M Sport Gran Coupe is a real driver’s car with its good looks, superb handling and a 3.0-litre engine with lots of oomph. Just don’t ask the price

"The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe features a low-slung silhouette with a roofline that flows neatly into the rear and it embodies the classic coupe body shape"

Geraldine Herbert Yesterday at 03:30