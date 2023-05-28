Review: BMW’s Gran Coupe, the elegance of two-door coupe with the space of an executive saloon
This BMW 840i M Sport Gran Coupe is a real driver’s car with its good looks, superb handling and a 3.0-litre engine with lots of oomph. Just don’t ask the price
Geraldine Herbert
Driving an expensive test car brings its own unique responsibilities. No, I’m not talking about avoiding scrapes and door dings — rather that you have to be prepared to spend the week fielding questions from random strangers about everything from the price to what’s powering it.