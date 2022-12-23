Review: 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron proves its worth across the volcanoes of Lanzarote

Audi’s e-tron has been re-badged as its flagship Q8, with almost double the range and greater refinement

If you ever wondered how quickly EV technology is moving then look no further than the new Audi Q8 e-tron.

Way back in 2018, I was lucky enough to be at the international launch of the original flagship EV simply called e-tron.

Fast forward four years and the German premium brand have not only simplified the e-tron line-up, they have almost doubled the range while making the batteries lighter and more efficient.

It’s also sleeker, sexier and a hell of a lot better to drive.

Offered in SUV and Sportback models, the face-lifted version of the coupe is virtually unrecognisable from the original.

Design-wise, the front gets a more aggressive look thanks to a larger single frame grille which is further complimented by slimmer LED lights that run the entire length of the bonnet.

Piano-black inserts in the lower apron add a real touch of class as do the two dimensional four rings in the centre that also light up.

At the rear it’s a similar affair with coast-to-coast 3-D light clusters that give the Q8 serious street cred.

Inside, as expected, Audi live up to their title as “king of the cabins” with a cockpit worthy of a luxury limo.

Wall-to-wall faux leather is coupled with the latest technology and accessed through a similar dual screen set-up seen in the A6/A7 and A8.

All of that software can also be accessed through voice control with Amazon’s Alexa ready to answer all of your questions. The piece de resistance though are the space age cameras in the wings that replace traditional mirrors — beaming pictures of the road behind to seven-inch OLED screens in the upper doors.

Irish customers can choose between three all-wheel drive (Quattro) options in three specs – Advanced Line, S Line and S Model.

The the power outputs range from 250kW (335bhp) in the Q8 50 e-tron and 300 kW (402bhp) in the Q8 55 e-tron to a blistering 370 kW (496bhp) in the SQ8 e-tron, which is powered by three motors.

With grunt like that at your disposal, the engineers needed to go bigger with the battery which has increased to 106kWh – adding 20pc more power and WLTP ranges of between 491 and 600km.

It’s also capable of charging at 170kWh which means it will juice up from 10-80pc in 31 minutes. A 7kWh home wallbox will take around 15 hours from empty.

To prove its green credentials Audi took a group of journalists to test all of the Q8 variants across the volcanoes of Lanzarote. One in particular situated in Timanfaya National Park remains active, smouldering 4km beneath the earth at temperatures of 600C.

Thankfully we drove the most powerful SQ8 to the top and with a sprint of 0-100kmh in 4.5 seconds, it wouldn’t take long to get back down.

With adaptive air suspension with damper control and torque vectoring, the new offering handles like a dream.

Body roll, which was all too evident in its predecessor, has been greatly improved adding to the car’s agility.

No mean feat considering it’s 2.6 tonnes of bulk and the revised steering feels quicker and more responsive.

But it’s the overall refinement of the drive that resonates with you as you waft along in a near silence drinking in the spectacular views.

The level of smugness one should feel driving a luxury electric SUV is off the chart here and worth every penny of the hefty price tag (don’t expect much change out of €90,000).

If the level of improvement showcased in this face-lift is anything to go by, I can’t wait to see what the second generation Q8 e-tron brings.

Toyota get bolder with new C-HR Prologue

Toyota have pulled the dust covers off the all-new C-HR Prologue. Billed as “the bold becomes bolder” this stunning crossover concept made its European debut last week sporting its unique two-tone paint job.

Already beloved by customers nationwide, the new C-HR turns the dial up for those who want to stand out from the crowd, and industry insiders tell us it will be available as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, when it arrives in 2024.

Also making its debut is the bZ Compact SUV Concept, designed in Europe as a full battery-electric vehicle (BEV).

The new compact SUV, which is the first of six models to come on stream by 2026, will sit alongside the C-HR Prologue. The original bZ – which means beyond Zero – is the Japanese car giant’s first foray into fully electric vehicles.

It is available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive and is capable of travelling up to 500km on a single charge.

Jag F-Pace plug-in ups EV range to 65km

Jaguar have increased the electric driving range of their F-Pace plug-in hybrid by 20pc to over 65kms.

Thanks to a bigger lithium-ion battery pack – comprising nine modules in place of eight – energy storage capacity has increased to 19.2kWh. It also reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which are now from only 37g/km.

Charging the battery can take as little as 30 minutes.

All F-Pace Customers will also benefit from a simplified, more focused model range. Non-R-Dynamic vehicles are no longer offered, streamlining the line-up while enhancing specifications.

The 2024 range is comprised of R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT and SVR – Jaguar’s performance SUV.

Powered exclusively by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, it generates 542bhp, is capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.0 seconds and has a top end of 286kph.

Along with the new line-up, the mid-sized SUV gets more technology than before.

The R-Dynamic S gains the new TFT Digital Driver Display, offering a two-dial configuration with a choice of media or navigation in the centre panel, while wireless charging is standard from the R-Dynamic SE.

Every model in the F-Pace range gets the faster Pivi Pro infotainment system, offering seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, integrated Alexa voice control and software-over-the-air updates. Prices and specs closer to launch.