Octavia won’t be beaten on price or practicality and is still all the car you’ll ever need

The Volkswagen California first went on sale in 1988.

No plugs, no batteries, no anxiety, no hassle – it’s good to get back to basics.

After almost six weeks of fully electric or plug-in hybrid test cars it was a real comfort to climb into an old style, honest to goodness motor.

My chariot this week – the Skoda Octavia petrol – simply all the car you’ll ever need.

The Czech brand’s top seller is literally all things to all drivers, offering comfort, style and a massive dollop of versatility. Opt for the super sexy Sportline trim and you’ll get a side order of sophistication.

More about that later, so let’s start with its USP – namely the gargantuan boot.

Boasting 600 litres of luggage space it is still unrivalled and for comparison, that’s 220 litres more than a VW golf.

Fold the pews flat and that increases to a whopping 1,555 litres and with a powered tailgate and low lip, it takes all the work out of awkward loads.

I managed to get two adult bicycles in unaided plus two rucksacks and left enough room to swing by the local Lidl for some groceries.

Now in its fourth generation, the wheelbase of the Octavia has grown 19mm in length (22mm in the estate) which translates to greater leg room in the rear, edging it ever closer to the Superb.

There are five USB/C ports, two front and back and one in the rear view mirror for Dash Cam, and let’s not forget the “simply clever” trademark kit including the ice scraper inside the fuel filler cap, ticket holder in the windscreen and of course the brolly stored in the driver’s door.

Up front, the cockpit gets a technical overhaul too with a completely digital affair. Traditional clocks have been replaced with an interchangeable cluster that’s also linked to the drive modes while a 10-inch touchscreen is home to all of the infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A sliding touchbar under the screen is for volume while there’s also a suite of manual buttons for quick access to the climate control. Wireless charging is also an option, but you do need to have one of the latest handsets.

A chunky (floating) three-spoked leather steering wheel with chrome inserts adds a touch of sportiness while the ambient lighting gives the cabin a real premium feel.

Our test car was the top end Sportline which came with larger 18-inch Comet alloys (standard rims are 17-inch), black boot spoiler, dark window frames, and cloth bucket sports seats (heated of course).

The only downside to this trim is the limited engine choice – you can either choose a 1.5-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel with either manual or automatic.

The absence of the super zippy 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine is a shame, but maybe they feared it wouldn’t live up to the Sportline tag?

That said, the 1.5-litre twinned to a six-speed manual won’t exactly set your hair on fire either, hitting 100kph in a leisurely 8.5 seconds, but it proved supremely comfortable on longer motorway jaunts.

It was astoundingly frugal too, returning well in excess of 50mpg (5.6 litres/100kms) cruising effortlessly at 120kph.

On more challenging roads the steering was a tad light but the 150bhp from under the bonnet kept everything in check as did the tweaked suspension. Those looking for a more engaging drive need to look at the vRS.

But let’s face it, the standard Octavia will spend most of its time ferrying kids to school, football matches and ballet and for that it is almost impossible to beat. I’d keep it simple though and forget the fancier trim, bigger engine and all the hype surrounding hybrids.

Prices for the entry-level Skoda Octavia 1.0 litre TSi start at €30,245.

Enough said.

California dreaming as camper hits 200k mark

The folks at VW are real happy campers this week as they celebrated the production of the 200,000th California from their Hanover-Limmer plant.

The world’s most successful camper van, the iconic California, first went on sale in 1988 and has been a symbol for freedom, discovery and adventure ever since.

Last year, a record 21,600 California vans were delivered to customers, an increase of nearly 15pc compared to the pre-coronavirus year 2019.

And 2023 is on course to see more Californias built than ever before. To mark the occasion the assembly line team decided to throw the kitchen sink at a special “all bells and whistles” California 6.1 Ocean.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel powerplant generating 150kW and comes with 4Motion all-wheel drive and seven-speed DSG.

It also features a two-tone paint finish in Reflex Silver/Fortana Red, matching kitchen and cupboard unit, plus an electric pop-up roof with red bellows.

Renault Arkana offered in new Alpine sporty spec

The upgraded Renault Arkana E-Tech hybrid just got even sexier with the addition of a new sporty trim.

Available to order from September, the latest model debuts with the top-of-the-range Esprit Alpine version.

This premium trim level joins Evolution and Techno in a new simplified line-up, with all versions benefiting from more standard kit.

The Renault Arkana Esprit Alpine features new 19-inch alloy wheels.

The new model is instantly recognisable from the nouvel ’R’ logo positioned in the centre of the Gloss Black band linking the headlights.

Depending on the trim, the details of the logo’s diamonds are Black, Satin Chrome or Dark Chrome.

Other exterior enhancements include a new aerodynamic blade on the front bumper of the top two trim levels, finished in body colour on the Techno and Satin Grey on the Esprit Alpine, plus very slightly smoked crystal-like light lenses.

The Esprit Alpine also features new 19-inch alloy wheels, Shale Grey and Deep Glossy Black badging on the wing and an aero-enhancing fin on the tailgate.

Inside, the seats are a mixture of Eco TEP (bio-sourced materials) and imitation suede.

They are finished with blue horizontal overstitching and the Alpine logo on the back.

Standard equipment has been enhanced too. The Evolution now includes navigation as standard in the Easy Link infotainment system, which also has Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® compatibility – all on a new 7-inch touchscreen.