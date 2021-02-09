New Tucson’s Fergie factor can take it to the top of the league

Nobody would have blamed Hyundai for sticking to the tried-and-trusted formula of their previous Tucson crossover when planning the new generation. The outgoing model was a serial bestseller countrywide. Year after year, Irish families loved it. So why change so much so drastically in the new one? I blame the Alex Ferguson factor.

They must have subscribed, or been bewitched, by his philosophy. He insisted that you should always strengthen your team line-up when you are on top; sitting still was dangerous. He strengthened regularly. Not always with searing success, mind you, but he forged ahead anyway. Just like Hyundai have done with this latest Tucson.

They have gone for change in such a big way. On styling, it is almost as if they threw caution to the wind and said: “Let’s just go for it.” I’m certain they didn’t. I’m sure it was all carefully calculated and based on research but they certainly pushed boundaries and exceeded expectations.

It is now a downright striking crossover with contours and edges blending, mostly successfully, to telling effect. Maybe not everyone will like the different facets of the exterior with its cascade of lines, but I would rather that than endure a design-by-numbers façade.

One of my favourite areas is how they have integrated the LED lights and front grille. It lifts the whole look of the car. And looks count for so much these days. But if I were to pick one area where they repeatedly score — like Fergie’s great sides did at their peak — it has to be the interior. The previous was so-so. No, it was not even so-so. I found it bland and boring, and said so. But I was always careful to qualify criticism by acknowledging that it had something going for it considering it was such a bestseller: a formula of utter competence.

My old complaints go out the window with this new one, starting most vividly with the wraparound feel of cabin design. Admittedly I had a high-spec version with leather upholstery which added to the upmarket vibe.

It had such room — it is first and foremost a practical family car, remember — and such panache — there’s a word I never thought I’d use about it. More room? The long, deep boot can take a substantial 616 litres of luggage.

I think the car looks bigger as a result of that daring styling because the extra physical dimensions (20mm longer, 15mm wider, 5mm taller with a 10mm longer wheelbase) are moderate. One thing is for sure: it’s got the best driving position I’ve come across in a long time.

A 10.25in touchscreen display dominates the centre dash and is a lesson in how you blend infotainment and instruction. I also like having a couple of large buttons for key services. Some marques should take a look at this and learn.

There is also an effective smaller digital instrument display visible behind/through the steering wheel which changes colour depending on driving mode. I liked the idea.

Crucially, they got the small, everyday things right too. For example there is intelligent use of space up front, including a large storage area with USB, 12-volt ports and wireless phone charging on my test car.

I’m happy to report that the ‘gear change’ buttons on the centre console are idiot-proof. Not always the case on cars these days, as I’ve found.

Diesels tend to be super popular in this sector but the Tucson now has a hybrid version. That’s what I had on test.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 44.2kW electric motor produce a combined 230hp. Yes, with that output there is a bit of driving fun on board if you care for that sort of thing.

But I was disappointed with my return of 6.7l/100km, though I am fairly sure it would improve if I had been typically driving around town more. That’s where hybrids thrive; not on motorways.

I was impressed by how quietly it travelled. I didn’t notice when the engine was working or idle. I took the chassis firmness to be sporty but I wouldn’t blame you if you thought it too firm.

Would I buy it? I would definitely. But I might, just might, opt for the diesel if my hybrid fuel consumption didn’t fall as expected with a greater ratio of suburban driving.

It’s a car that has changed beyond all expectations, daring in many ways, practical in nearly all. Who would bet against the Fergie factor making it a bestseller again for this year?

Facts & Figures: Hyundai Tucson hybrid SUV

From €32,845 (1.6 diesel); 1.6 petrol hybrid from €36,345. ‘Executive Plus’ hybrid tested €41,345; €200 tax, 130g/km, 2WD, 230bhp. Standard spec includes cruise control, 17in wheels, reverse parking camera, range of driver assists. Car on test had 19in alloys, leather, front parking sensors, wireless phone charging pad, satnav 10.25in touchscreen.