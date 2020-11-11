Motoring review: Audi Citycarver embodies the urge to spend a few euros more

The easiest thing in the world would be to condemn this week’s review car outright for being too pricey. It’s the small Audi A1 Citycarver and to my thinking, €35,000 is way too much for it — premium brand or no. But I am confronted by a conundrum of our times, tough and all as they are right now.



Firstly, manufacturers are equipping cars in such a way that while you get a decent minimum spread of spec, there are plenty of reasons to consider a higher trim. I can tell you from years of experience that if you go up a rung or two and add a few items, the price can snowball. Yet the automakers are pushing an open door.

People are adding stuff anyway, simply because they can. Many of the salespeople involved in the balancing act of mixing spec and price tell me they are often quite surprised at the level of ‘extras’ people ask for, even in what you and I might consider a relatively well-equipped machine.



They want comfort items — better seats and upholstery, high-end audio systems, technology aids for parking, driver safety and so on. Many buyers also like to add snazzy alloys. The price meter is ticking all the while.



So you have a complementary mix: sellers fine-tuning equipment levels that will appeal to a broad base, and buyers prepared to pay more for additions.



The common denominators, the triggers if you like, that make this possible are PCPs (personal contract plans). Because of the way such finance packages are structured, a few extra thousand translates into a few extra euro each month. It begets a mindset that whispers: “It’s only the price of a few cups of coffee a month.”



The Citycarver I had is a good example of how someone could spoil themselves a bit — to the tune of €5,145 on my particular model.



Among the ‘options’ were 17ins 5-spoke alloys (€1,130), virtual cockpit (€214), parking sensors (€455), auto-dimming rear view mirror (€214 — I think it should be standard but that’s another day’s work), contrast Mythos black roof (€569), dual-zone climate control (€569), multi-coloured ambient lighting (€427), inlays in slate grey (€100) and so on.

Looking back, I have no doubt they all added to the Audi’s driving/occupancy ‘experience’ — though I could never see myself spending €427 on ambient lighting. It’s a waste of money, for me, but just underlines what people like to have on board.



Anyway, the Citycarver name is designed to reflect the brand’s the idea of a small urban crossover. Compared with the ‘original’ A1, it has raised ride height (+50mm), a really strong front (Audi don’t skimp on big, bold grilles these days), more muscular-looking bumpers, plastic wheel arches — all designed to persuade wannabe SUV owners to sign on the dotted line for a few euro more.



I couldn’t help musing as I drove that I could get into a nice mainstream compact urban SUV with lots of bling for the same or less money and far, far more room. Or even the excellent Ford Fiesta Active for a lot, lot less.



Despite that, Audi would argue that there is a case to be made for a small executive car like this. They can claim to have started a niche within a niche and so have a head-start in getting younger drivers into one of their cars in the hope they stay loyal to the brand when buying a larger model as their careers and finances expand.



Whatever about the more aggressive exterior looks — and they are impressive — the inside is Audi small-hatch all over. There are no ‘SUV’ pretensions at all. I felt let down by that. I wanted more, however faux-SUV it was.



The drive redeemed it. The 1-litre 3cyl petrol engine could be a tad rough on stop-start-up but what a sweet little power-source it was in and around town when it got going. It is one of the best of its kind. I could see it making a difference in deciding if I’d buy it — assuming I was in the market for one.



In parallel with the engine, the handling and ride were in the upper reaches of good and lively — making the car a decent combination of elements rather than one relying on just the skin-deep attraction of exterior embellishments.

But would I pay that much for it? Would I consider it worth the premium? I don’t think so, somehow. But I can see how some might — for the price of a few cups of coffee.

Facts&Figures

Car tested €35,578; before options €29,650*; 1-litre 3-cyl petrol, 116bhp manual. Standard spec: several driver assists, 10.25in digital cockpit, 8.8in MMI display, 17in alloys, rear-parking sensors, cruise control, hill hold, heated mirrors, smartphone interface, aluminum-look interior.

Price may vary in 2021 due to Budget measures

