Mazda MX-30 review: Proof that less can be more in the EV market

I HAD every intention of dismissing this week’s review car with a harsh verdict that it is irrelevant for most people thinking of buying a small electric vehicle (EV).

The problem with the Mazda MX-30 is its inability to travel more than a miserly 200km in general driving and 262km in urban-only motoring before needing a charge. These are official and optimistic (wind-on-your-back, when there isn’t an ‘r’ in the month) types of figures. You’re really talking 170km, I’d say, from experience.

So, that’s the perspective that set the tone of conversation with anyone who cared to listen. Most raised their eyes in disappointment when I mentioned 200km. A few were far more impressed than I thought they had a right to be and they extolled the look of the car into the bargain. I’ll come back to them in a minute.

However, one thing united us all: this is a pet of a little urban crossover to look at, drive and occupy. Like the Honda e, which is priced similarly, it has taken an innovative foray into future looks. The absence of fossil-fuel drive-train intrusions frees up design combinations and possibilities which have previuously been reserved for motor-show concepts.

On a practical level, I was really taken by the way the rear doors worked. They open out and back, rather than forward, meaning there is no need for an obtrusive middle pillar.

You simply press a ‘handle’ inside the door and it opens freely. That also helps expand the rear for easier access to more spacious occupancy. Certainly, an average-sized adult would feel – and did feel – quite at home back there.

Stylistically, it means there are no exterior rear-door handles to interfere with the smooth design that endeared this to so many. Design lines rise along smooth flanks and sweep to meet the slope of the rear hatch. But the single most important eye-draw is the front, with its slimline theme couched in smoothed bonnet.

The cabin itself is smart, sharp and comfortable, with excellent seating and a nice driving position. I know it sounds obvious, but it was so easy to park. Not all cars with “urban” in their description fare as well as this.

The instrumentation and infotainment elements were clear and easily accessed, and I used the paddle shifts on the steering wheel to regenerate energy when slowing down. I hardly had to apply the brakes at all on one journey to Greystones.

Mindful of my test car’s limited range, it was all about keeping a steady pace. Yes, I drove a good bit slower than normal and I was mindful of when to reduce speed to extract maximum energy from the level of regeneration to boost battery power.

But I still reserved my rather harsh verdict, which was arrived at through frustration at how little range you appear to get for your money.

The few who did not agree with me on that were typified by one couple walking home through Cabinteely as I turned to leave with a replenished battery after a stint at a public charging point.

I had to let the window down and talk to them because they were gesticulating so much.

“God, it’s gorgeous,” he said, several times. I interrupted him to point out that the range was poor.

These urban dwellers, both of whom own an electric car, put me in my place. He told me he had driven barely 1,000kms in the past year – due to the pandemic and lockdowns – and appeared to have no great intention of driving long-tour distances any more.

On reflection, of course, those in the minority were right. Many urban drivers don’t need long range. They need a home charger for a once-a-week boost – if even that. It is a totally different mindset to the one I was trying to impose from my 350km-at-least vantage. You don’t need a bigger battery if you’re tipping to the shops twice a week or going 10km to golf. Of more importance for the latter is the ability to drop a rear seat to take the golf bag (boot space is decent).

Mazda made that decision when starting out with making the MX-30. They went for a smaller, less powerful, battery which meant accepting lower range and excluding the vast majority of range-conscious buyers.

It is a decision that narrows the focus for those who are not long-distance seekers.

The thing is, I knew all that, but I needed a sharp reminder that there is an acute danger of slipping into the mindset of measuring all EVs against the same criteria: range. It doesn’t work that way any more. It’s a matter of fitting a car that suits your life and lifestyle.

I still think the MX-30 is expensive. However, while it may have range limitations, as a true urban EV it goes a long way on tech, comfort and style.

Mazda MX-30 urban EV factfile

:: From €30,975. Cars tested: €31,795.

:: 35.5kWh battery. Claimed range 200km (262km urban-only).

:: Standard spec includes 18-inch alloys, radar cruise control, turn-across-traffic alert, rear camera, parking sensors, 8.8-inch centre console display, multimedia commander, seven-inch TFT digital dashboard, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, auto lights/wipers, dual auto air conditioning.

:: First edition adds: heated front seat, dark cloth/leather seats, adaptive LED headlights.