| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leon comes close to putting itself on par with Golf

 

Impressive: The new SEAT Leon hatchback Expand

Close

Impressive: The new SEAT Leon hatchback

Impressive: The new SEAT Leon hatchback

Impressive: The new SEAT Leon hatchback

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

You get to know a car extremely well after spending hours and hours at the wheel on a 1,000km stop-start two-day trip. The duration and intermittent nature of the drive was exactly what was required for this week's review car.

After the highways and byways had been traversed in my new Seat Leon hatchback, just one question had to be asked: how did it compare, overall, with the Volkswagen Golf? As you may know, the Leon shares much - under the skin, a lot - with the latest generation Golf. It differs in many ways too, but would that difference be a negative or positive?

The new car's prices start at €23,910; the Golf's from €27,750 but spec levels and so on make direct comparisons more complicated. But the main reason the Golf costs more is because it is a Volkswagen, has been doing its stuff for generations of drivers and holds its value better than most.