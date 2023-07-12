Kona be No1: Hyundai aiming for top slot with hot crossover brimming with new tech

The Dacia Spring has already proved a resounding success throughout Europe.

The new Renault Kangoo is packed to the rafters with the best technology.

Smooth and refined, the car-like drive of the new Renault Kangoo proved exceptionally comfortable.

The Hyundai Kona cockpit is an absolute treat and would make some luxury brands blush.

The futuristic look of the front of the new Hyundai Kona is utterly mesmerising.

One could be forgiven for thinking that Hyundai are gunning for even more silverware this year with the launch of the new Kona.

They’ve scooped double world titles with the Ioniq 5 hatch and the stunning Ioniq 6, topped the sales chart with Tuscon and now their sights are firmly fixed on the small/medium SUV segment.

Since its launch in 2018, the Polo-sized hatchback has been agonisingly close to the best seller’s podium, shifting 12,077 units – just under 200 off the top slot.

That’s about to change as the Koreans have thrown the kitchen sink at their new B-Segment offering and boy, what a job they have done.

The second coming of the compact crossover is simply unrecognisable from its predecessor – upping the ante in size, tech and overall design.

The futuristic look of the front is utterly mesmerising, capturing your gaze with an LED ‘Horizon’ strip that runs the entire width of the bonnet .

That’s replicated at the rear with a coast-to-coast 3D lightbar accentuating its wider backside.

Its SUV ruggedness is emphasised by the high ground clearance and thick plastic mouldings that run from the front apron, around the wheel arches and sills to the rear diffuser.

Sharp creases in the shoulder and upper door create a v-shaped line flowing into the deep roof spoiler that adds a massive dollop of sportiness.

The designers have taken a few styling cues from the Tuscon, edging it closer in size and stature.

It’s now only slightly smaller than its sibling – 4,350mm in length compared with 4,500mm, 80mm shorter and just 20mm less (2,660mm) on the wheelbase. The boot is decent too, with 466 litres of luggage in the ICE model.

You really feel those changes inside where there’s significantly more room – bigger in the front and greater head space in the rear than the Tuscon.

The cockpit is an absolute treat and would make some luxury brands blush with two 12.3-inch digital displays that are home to Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a suite of safety tech including emergency braking, forward collision avoidance and lane keep assist to name but a few.

Ambient lighting adds a real touch of class while the option of a colour head-up display gives a premium feel.

Irish customers can initially choose from either a petrol or hybrid engines while the full EV will be here in October.

No official stats as yet, but one industry insider tells us that it will sport its largest battery yet, a 65.4kWh unit which is capable of covering nearly 500kms on a single charge.

For now there’s a 1.0 litre petrol unit twinned to a six-speed manual gearbox that generates 120bhp or a meatier 1.6 litre partnered with a 32kWh motor with a combined 141bhp for more efficient motoring. The hybrid (not a plug-in) offers a mix of electric and fuel which is best suited to stop/start city driving and the automatic gearbox is without doubt one of the smoothest on offer.

There are three trims – Signature, Elegance and N Line – and standard kit includes LED lights, 16-inch alloys, climate control, rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and Highway Driving Assist.

Elegance trim adds heated steering wheel and front seats, wireless charging, 17-inch rims, privacy glass and 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

The top end N Line gets 18-inch alloys, sporty trim and colour-coded bumpers and wing mirrors.

Prices for the entry level 1.0 litre petrol model starts at €30,895 rising to €36,045 for the Elegance hybrid model. Full test in coming weeks.

Kangoo is a proper vroom with a view

Renault have obviously adapted the slogan “work smarter, not harder” when designing the new Kangoo.

Not only is this workhorse bigger, it’s packed to the rafters with the best technology, most notably the colour rear-view camera.

Mounted in the centre of the cab where a mirror would sit, it proved a real godsend for those not used to driving commercials – eliminating blind spots when reversing.

Now in its third generation and built on the same platform as the outgoing Kadjar, the new mini van is not so small – boasting a pay load of up to 1000kg and volume of up to 4.2m3.

It also features a very clever internal roof rack which is ideal for storing awkward kit, like ladders or scaffolding planks. Sliding doors either side ease the pain of loading and the fixed bulkhead keeps you safe as do the 20 driver-assistance systems which earned it the coveted gong of Van of the Year 2022.

It is available with a choice of wheelbases (ML19, LL21) and two trim levels – Start and Advance. We tested the super efficient 95bhp, 1.5 litre diesel engine twinned to a six-speed manual gearbox which was returning well in excess of 60mpg.

Smooth and refined, the car-like drive proved exceptionally comfortable with minimum noise intrusion from the rear.

An electric version is also available which has a claimed range of 300kms from its 45kWh battery which is capable of charging at 22kWh on AC points. Prices start at €26,495.

Dacia set to Spring its biggest price shock yet

Dacia has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated electric Spring will be coming to Ireland.

The game-changing city car, which is set to reach showrooms by the middle of next year, is boasting significant improvements in design and equipment.

The Spring has already proved a resounding success throughout Europe, with more than 120,000 finding homes since its launch in 2021.

The Spring currently has a front-wheel-drive powertrain powered by a 28.6kWh battery and hooked up to a 44bhp motor. It has a claimed range of 230kms and it’s priced from €17,300 (including grants) in France.

No official prices as yet, but a little bird tells us that Dacia Ireland would like to bring the Spring here for just under €22,000 – making it the cheapest EV on offer.

They’ll face stiff competition from Volkswagen who are planning to launch their city car, called the ID.3, at the same time and at around the same price.