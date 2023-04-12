Jolly Green Giant: Flagship Range Rover plug-in is leaner, cleaner and covers 113kms in EV mode

The lofty driving position in Range Rover's P440e gives a birds-eye view of your surroundings

Range Rover's P440e is a true revelation with its genuine mix of unparalleled luxury, space and fuel-sipping frugality

Range Rover have finally dispelled the myth that their flagship model is a gas guzzler by unleashing a super-efficient plug-in hybrid version.

Meaner, leaner and a whole lot greener, the P440e is a true revelation with its genuine mix of unparalleled luxury, space and fuel-sipping frugality.

It really is hard to fathom that this hulking beast, which weighs in at almost three tonnes (2,892kgs) is returning in excess of 40mpg (6.9 litres/100kms) and has emissions of just 19g/km which in turn, means €140 a year in road tax.

That’s thanks to a slimmed down 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine which is twinned to a gutsy 105kWh electric motor.

Combined, they generate 440bhp, can hit 100kph in 6 seconds and has a governed top speed of 225kph.

Thanks to a large 31.8kWh battery pack, this luxobarge can cover 113kms on electric power alone.

Even more shocking was the accuracy of the claimed range which was actually 100kms.

More astounding was the fact this figure was achieved on mainly motorways, travelling on cruise control at 120kph at night with the wipers, lights and heating on.

But don’t fret, it’s not all substance over style.

Now in its fifth generation the latest coming sticks faithfully to the Range Rover recipe of sumptuousness coupled with smoothness. Design-wise this version has clearly evolved from its predecessor with a sleeker, more svelte look.

Slimmer LED headlights that bleed into the grille help achieve this as do the flush door handles, gills in the front doors and integrated clusters at the rear that make the split tailgate seem almost invisible.

Inside it lives up to its legendary status with wall-to-wall ivory leather, two-tone steering wheel and state-of-the-art digital cockpit.

Hats off to the designers who decided not to integrate the climate controls into the 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system. Two large scrollers regulate the temperature and heated/cooled seats with a push-pull function.

The vast and airy cabin is made feel even bigger with its fixed panoramic glass roof as standard and the lofty driving position gives a birds-eye view of your surroundings.

Even better are the rear pews which my rather pampered teenage son described as being akin to “business class but without the champagne”, such is the extended legroom.

If that’s not enough to send you into smug overload then the refinement of the ride will catapult you into the red.

Soft-close doors which effortlessly click shut (it’s like a concierge seeing you off) trigger the dopamine hit which then rockets as this gargantuan machine wafts along in total silence and serenity.

The air suspension is worthy of special mention, giving this potent off-roader an almost magic carpet ride feel. Even on more challenging surfaces like boreens and dirt tracks around the Mournes, the P440e was remarkably composed — even when you factor in massive 22-inch rims.

On twistier roads the steering is pin-point with plenty of feedback, but as expected the sheer weight and height does affect handling.

That’s why the Range Rover Sport was invented which we are testing in a couple of weeks.

The only downside to this magnificent machine is the charging time of up to seven hours on a home box and of course the price, which starts at €138,086.

Our test car was the mid-range HSE which tipped the scales at €161,975.

Definitely one for the ‘When I Win The Lotto’ wish list.

First look: Alfa get wired with the all-new Tonale

Alfa Romeo have fired the starting gun on their race to become 100pc electrified by 2027 with the launch of the all-new Tonale PHEV.

Simply called the Hybrid Q4, the smaller brother of the Stelvio SUV, boasts an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a combined tally of over 600kms.

That combo consists of a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit linked to a powerful electric motor that generates a meaty 280bhp.

The 15.5kWh battery pack is linked to a six-speed automatic gearbox that delivers 250Nm of torque to the rear, ensuring a thrilling drive dynamic.

In layman’s terms that will see the all-wheel-drive mini off-roader sprint from 0-100kph in just 6.2 seconds.

Available in six exterior colours and three interior trim levels — TI, Veloce and an exclusive Speciale — the Italians are hoping to compete against the Volvo XC40, Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.

Inside, the plug-in gets the same super sexy cabin as its non-PHEV siblings, but the boot capacity is reduced to accommodate the battery.

The luggage space is reduced from 500 to 385 litres. Standard kit is generous and includes LED headlights, reversing camera and a power tailgate, 18 or 20-inch alloys, 12.3-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Plug-In Hybrid Q4 TI retails from €55,495 (MHEV starts at €49,995), plus delivery and related charges and is available to order now.

Ford add to electric van fleet with new Courier

Ford have expanded their commercial EV range by adding the E-Transit Courier to their fleet.

The best-selling panel van has been completely redesigned around a larger, more flexible cargo area that delivers 25pc more load capacity, meaning it can now take two Euro pallets.

Longer and wider than its ICE predecessor, the new EV boasts a massive 1,220mm between the rear wheel arches and a total cargo of 102.4 cubic feet.

Powering this new load lugger is a 100kW motor fitted to the front axle and one-pedal driving capability.

Ford are keeping the range and the size of the battery under wraps until closer to launch in late summer, when orders will be taken for 2024 deliveries. What they did say is the latest software will speed up charging and an 11kW overnight charge takes 5.7 hours.

It’s also capable of fast charging which will see you add 87km of range in 10 minutes and charge from 10pc-80pc in less than 35 minutes.