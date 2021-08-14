It might be bathed in luxury but can this diesel Mercedes saloon fend off its EV rivals? 

The new S-Class: striving to be the best car in the world

It felt downright strange to be driving a large saloon with a diesel engine – as opposed to an SUV with a hybrid or “electric” powertrain.

Looking back over the cars I’ve test-driven so far this year, I am at pains to find more than a handful that could be described as a saloon.

In retrospect I am struck by the massive increase in the number of crossovers with “electrification”. What a change in next to no time.

Part of the rite of passage to SUVs-cum-crossovers has been the elevation of the centre of gravity and the, usually, accompanying higher driving position.

The latter was most vividly missed in my time with the Mercedes S-Class 6cyl diesel saloon I had on test. I raised my seat from what appeared to be the depths to its highest position and, as time and distance expanded, I grew mostly accustomed to the perspective. But never quite. Isn’t it strange how one can be so affected by such a consideration?

I was affected too – but in a positive way – by the hum (sometimes barely audible) of the diesel powerplant under the bonnet. It drew me back to not so long ago when the fuel and the saloon were kings of the road and the choice for many who loved their parsimony on the long journeys.

So in its way the new, low-slung S-Class served as a signpost from where our journey has taken us and where it is inexorably headed.

Still, Mercedes must retain a deep faith in the combination of traditional, opulent excellence laden with the technologies of tomorrow. Otherwise why invest so much in modernising the car?

But it will be interesting to see how the S-Class-derived full-electric EQS affects buyers’ sentiment with its 700km-plus range. Will traditional S-Class buyers break ranks within the ranks? Or will they stick with the diesel saloon? Fascinating to speculate – but that is for another time; after I’ve driven the EV here perhaps.

The S-Class has often been dubbed the best luxury production car in the world. And this strives to live up to the challenge that goes with that legacy. Certainly they have upgraded this flagship to such an extent it deserves the term “new”.

Little has been left untouched, with technology and innovation sprinkled liberally throughout to provide new or improved elements of safety, performance and infotainment to mention a few.

The central tablet-like interface is an example of how far they have stretched compared with what went before. This was simple, clear and largely intuitive, yet multi-layered.

And I was glad of one of the myriad driver assists when pulling out of a supermarket lane in Lisburn. The car reacted more quickly than me to avert a possible incident albeit at really low speed. It is difficult not to be impressed when you see such activity in real life.

My cabin was bathed in luxury sienna brown nappa leather. It wouldn’t be my colour choice but it was exceptionally comfortable as we swished from Dublin to Belfast and back at our ease. It was a journey – there were several shorter ones – absolutely made for the 6cyl diesel saloon and 9spd transmission. It was just a matter of letting it tick over as it soaked up the kilometres.

Even at that stage, however, I must still have been subconsciously missing the high-seating position I’ve grown used to because I kept readjusting the steering wheel/seating height and distance. Truth to tell I never got the “right” spot 100pc. We didn’t have rear-seat passengers as such but room back there is still not great, I discovered. It has long been a criticism of mine that it flatters to deceive somewhat on such space. Boot room, by contrast, was huge; long and deep. It would have been good to have some of it used in the cabin but the laws of physics dictated otherwise.

There were times when the engine was making great progress even though it was ticking over at just 1,500rpm. Such power at such low revs remains one of its great attractions. I, for one, will always treasure the great sense of a deep well of pulling power that never empties.

Of course it does, but despite a lot of driving I still had half a tank left and my on-board computer reckoned I’d used 6.2 litres every 100 kilometres. That is impressive; remember we are talking big, big car to shift here.

So would I buy the new S-Class diesel? I loved the diesel, the Sport mode on the Airmatic suspension that helped generate some vim. Not to mention the technology and its application. But am I bowing to old ways and loyalties when a new electric era is dawning within the very environs of the S-Class itself? I’m not copping out but I think I’d like to try the EQS first.