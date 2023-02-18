How Nissan got it right first time round with the Ariya

The new Ariya stands out from the crowd, has plenty of room and offers a serious spread of tech

Sometimes a longer stint in a new car can have me questioning whether I should have been so positive – or negative – about it when I come to drive it again for longer.

Now and again, over the years, I have found a few things that I disliked initially that didn’t warrant being criticised so heavily.

And, yes, I have been a little embarrassed by a couple of overly-positive assessments. Sometimes the thrill of the drive, or some new piece of technology, would take precedence over far more practical matters.

But I am glad to say most revisits largely endorsed first impressions. There is a certain satisfaction to be drawn from that.

In many ways, assessing a car is a bit like viewing a house. You take a look, check the boxes that it ticks or, as the case may be, doesn’t – and decide if it is worth a second or maybe third visit.

There is also an emotional element to it. Does it “feel” right for you?

So, I was particularly interested in seeing how the latest electric crossover from Nissan, the Ariya, would fare over closer and longer-acquainted viewing.

Straight off I was pleasantly surprised to find it to be such a large vehicle. In the trade they would say it is in the compact SUV segment but that embraces a plethora of smaller and similar-sized rivals. It’s large, full stop.

It is also quite a looker with its sleek lines and smoothed curves. Despite my car being black, it easily stood out in the car park and that is saying something considering the volume of alternative shapes and sizes that abound.

I had the top-spec Evolve version with a 87kWh battery which they claim can get you to 532km on one charge.

In real life I’d say it was nearer to 450km but that is partly to do with the fact that I had it in Sport mode some of the time. It was sprightly, I can tell you. Eco, or Standard, mode would probably have got me a good few more kilometres but life’s too short to not sample a bit of zip from such a powerful piece of machinery.

The interior is worth looking at from a few perspectives.

The first is how uncommonly large and roomy it is. Rear-seat passengers are well looked after and headroom is excellent while, out front, the driver and front-seat passenger get a lot of room. It felt a lot larger than the current Qashqai and as expansive as the likes of the Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5 to name but two (others include the Tesla Y and Skoda Enyaq).

Then there is the central armrest/console which can electrically slide forwards and backwards to suit where you want it. I liked the idea. It accommodates two flanks of silver controls as well as the drive and park buttons. It is not as gimmicky as you might imagine and it worked well.

Other buttons for key functions are on the lower segment of the soft-textured dash but are set flush with it. They are part of the furniture as it were. What a clever way of using and adorning the space.

The good thing is that the buttons only require a small bit of pressure to respond. These primary controls vibrate when touched – but they are only visible when the car is turned on.

Their location leaves the rest of the two-stepped dash uncluttered, with the exception of the 12.3in central infotainment system screen and another of similar size that feeds you core data such as how much power is left in the battery.

With leather seats and soft, good quality surrounding materials, the end result is a subtle sense of an interior that would not be out of place in an executive saloon.

I’ve no qualms about saying that. But I would be critical (as with the Mercedes GLC last week) of the blue leather seats for being too narrow.

Two other things jarred a bit with me and might prompt me to untick a couple of boxes. The boot is only a middling size (466 litres) and hasn’t a great capacity to take great amounts of family luggage.

That said, the high opening for the rear hatch is a boon as you don’t have to stoop to get at the boot.

And then there is the price. My version costs nearly €67,000. Luckily there is a less powerful Ariya (63kWh) for just under the €49,000 mark.

The higher-priced model reflects, in part, lack of government support as well as it being laden with a serious spread of equipment.

And so, would I buy it? Without a doubt.

It is one of the best around. I’m saying that in the knowledge that there are exceptional competitors out there.

I liked the look of it, outside and in, as well as the feel and feedback of it on the open road.

First impressions endorsed. It’s one for the shortlist.

Fact File

Nissan Ariya electric crossover/SUV. From €48,995 for 63kWh Advance model (claimed range 403km), €66,995 for top-spec 87kWh Evolve (532km). Road tax: €120. Standard is the Safety Shield system. It includes Intelligent 360-degree around view monitor, pedestrian/cyclist detection and intelligent cruise control. Standard too is ProPilot. It helps the car to stay centred in the lane and navigate stop-and-go traffic. The e-Pedal functions allow you to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator.