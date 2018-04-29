EVs up pace; Superb Skoda

The move to electric power is picking up pace. Just in the last week, marques as diverse as BMW and Kia have announced new initiatives to install chargers in your home and the possibility of full charging of half an hour for a fully electric car with a range of 400kmh.

The whole electric thing is also beginning to affect how people are thinking about changing their cars.

If many manufacturers, like Volvo, are going to have 50pc of all cars electric within seven years, it is going to drastically impact on the sale of second-hand vehicles. I was talking to a neighbour last week and she announced that her next car was going to be electric. I cautioned against it and suggested that hybrid might be a better way to go first. For one thing, the infrastructure isn't really in place yet to have a massive upsurge in EVs, and secondly, if Armageddon happens, at least it will be a bit easier to get around by raiding wrecked petrol stations.

We talk a lot in the office about the best cars for different types of people and sometimes we even impart that advice to readers! However, I was very disappointed the other day to hear how the impression that Skoda cars are still a bit cheap and nasty has some currency. They are not in any way. Not only do they come extremely high in reliability indices but they are very well built and have good resale value.

Why do you think that so many taxi drivers own them - especially the Octavia and, more impressively, the massive Superb? They can't afford to be off the road. The most recent Skoda I have driven was the Superb Laurin & Klement edition with a 2.0 TDI 150bhp engine and a very good DSG automatic gearbox.

It was pure luxury and is really limousine size in the back with an enormous hatchback as well. However, don't be put off by the size as it drives sharply and is easy to manoeuvre. I have a colleague with two small children and he says the Superb is a joy for the way it just swallows all their stuff and is so accessible. The L&K edition is nearly €47,000, but is totally loaded with goodies. The range starts at €28,500 for a more than adequate 1.4TSI petrol engine developing 125bhp. It's worth a look.

Campbell Spray

Sunday Independent