Dolphin delights: BYD’s all-electric family hatch to cause a splash with price and tech

Mercedes' new E-Class saloon is scheduled to arrive later in the year. Photo: Mercedes-Benz AG

Inside, the new Volkswagen Tiguan is treated to a major cabin refurbishment

The new Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a plug-in hybrid drive train

Design-wise, The Dolphin will tick all the right boxes. Photo: Jamie Sainz De La Maza

Chinese tech giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) – flagged in Europe as “the biggest car company you’ve never heard of” – is expanding its range with the second of several models coming to Irish showrooms.

Less than six weeks after the launch of their crossover SUV named the Atto 3, comes a five-door family hatchback called Dolphin.

Like its larger sibling, the big lure for motorists here is first and foremost the price which starts at €28,760 followed by the generous level of standard equipment coupled with a fun and funky drive.

Design-wise, it will certainly tick all the right boxes for their target market – young tech-savvy drivers who want to stand out from the crowd.

Coast-to-coast LED lights front and rear, piano black inserts in the lower bumper and diffuser add a touch of class as do the snazzy 17-inch alloy wheels.

The rear light cluster featuring a criss-cross design and sporting the brand’s full name emblazoned across the centre give it serious street cred as do the sharp creases in the middle of the doors.

Top-end models come with either bi- or tri-coloured rims and two-tone paint, giving the effect of a floating roof.

Inside, the cockpit is a masterclass in modern design and, like its bigger Atto 3 sibling, is bedecked in the most glorious twin-colour vegan leather finish.

The big talking point is the 12.8-inch touchscreen which you can flip either vertically or horizontally at the flick of a button.

This standard kit is home to the infotainment system and a suite of safety tech including autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and lane-keeping assist.

The gear select switch is conveniently situated below the screen alongside climate control, drive mode and volume scroller.

Irish customers can choose between four different models – Active, Boost, Comfort and Design. (Active and Boost models will arrive in January 2024). The entry-level Active comes with a 44kWh battery twinned to a 95bhp motor and has a claimed range of 310kms.

The Boost model (aptly named) gets a more powerful 176bhp unit but the same range. Opt for the Comfort/Design and the battery is upped to 60kWh with 204bhp and the range increases to 427kms.

The larger blade battery is also capable of 88kWh fast-charging which will see you juice up from 10-80pc in just 29 minutes.

Top-end models also get a panoramic glass roof and privacy glass in the rear.

Size-wise, this C-Segment offering is around the same size as a Volkswagen ID.3 and will comfortably accommodate five adults.

Getting all their gear in for a weekend away may be a bit trickier as the boot is a snug enough 345 litres, but it expands to 1310 with the seats folded flat.

Drive-wise, the Dolphin lived up to its promise of being fun and agile, especially around the B roads of Madrid.

There’s oceans of oomph from the larger 204bhp motor and it cruised effortlessly on the motorway.

The suspension has been refined to a suit European roads (the Dolphin has been on sale in China for over two years) and the top specs get a multi-link independent set-up.

Sitting below the Atto 3, the Dolphin is hoping to cause a real splash among buyers and the fact that it’s nearly €10k cheaper than its larger sibling, the temptation may prove too much for those looking to take the electric plunge.

Although we only had a brief spell with the Dolphin, it left a big first impression.

Pricing here starts at €28,760 for the Comfort model, and €30,025 for the Design, inclusive of government grants.

All-new Tiguan to come as a plug-in

Volkswagen has given us a sneaky peek at the third generation Tiguan.

The brand’s best-selling motor is not only bigger than the outgoing model – stretched by 30mm – it also comes with a plug-in hybrid drive train for the first time boasting an electric-only range of 100kms.

It will also be available with a newly developed active suspension control system and full HD Matrix headlights.

Inside, the compact crossover is also treated to a major cabin refurb featuring a newly developed cockpit and infotainment system.

The piece de resistance will be the gargantuan 15-inch touchscreen, home to navigation, music and climate control.

The centre console also houses the Driving Experience Control, via a rotary wheel with its own mini-screen which can be used to select drive mode, change radio volume or ambient lighting colours.

The new offering will also come exclusively with a direct-shift automatic gearbox (DSG). Like on the Volkswagen ID models, the gear switch sits on the right-hand side of the steering wheel – turning forward to select Drive and backward for Reverse, while the parking brake is activated by pressing the side of the switch. Paddle shifters are also available behind the steering wheel.

The Tiguan, which will launch later this summer for production at the beginning of 2024, will be available in a wide range of diesel and petrol models.

Merc’s new E-Class here for 232 registration

Mercedes is calling in the big guns for the 232-registration with a number of hot new models arriving between July and December.

First to hit showrooms is the new EQE SUV – the fully electric luxury off-roader, powered by a 90kWh battery and boasting a range of up to 550km.

It will be quickly followed with five face-lifted SUVs – the GLA, GLB, GLE, GLE Coupé and larger GLS, coupled with the latest versions of the compact, four-door CLA coupé.

Scheduled to arrive later in the year will be the stunning new E-Class saloon.

The 11th generation executive saloon is set to blow the competition away with its state-of-the-art Superscreen and latest MBUX software including ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice commands.

The mainly plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel models will come with an electric driving range of up to 118km.

The final arrival, due before year-end, will be a new three-door CLE Coupé.