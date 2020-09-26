| 1.6°C Dublin

Can the new Octavia live up to our great expectations?


Good visibility: the new Škoda Octavia Expand

Good visibility: the new Škoda Octavia

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

The thing about the Škoda Octavia is that we've come to expect an awful lot from each new generation of the car that families and taxi drivers have taken to their hearts. As we know only too well, living up to great expectations can amount to a most difficult challenge for man and machine.

Škoda have not made things any easier for themselves either. They are going to great lengths to highlight the fact that they want to be the second-biggest seller of new cars in this country within a few years. No pressure, then.

But considering what has gone before, admittedly a long time back in the mists of motoring history, it is an extraordinary, if perfectly legitimate, ambition.

