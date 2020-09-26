Can the new Octavia live up to our great expectations?

The thing about the Škoda Octavia is that we've come to expect an awful lot from each new generation of the car that families and taxi drivers have taken to their hearts. As we know only too well, living up to great expectations can amount to a most difficult challenge for man and machine.

Škoda have not made things any easier for themselves either. They are going to great lengths to highlight the fact that they want to be the second-biggest seller of new cars in this country within a few years. No pressure, then.

But considering what has gone before, admittedly a long time back in the mists of motoring history, it is an extraordinary, if perfectly legitimate, ambition.

They have covered a lot of ground: layer after layer of improvement, year in and year out, has steadily generated a public expectation of, initially, cheap-and-cheerful models and, increasingly, of motors pitched and priced towards the more 'premium' end of the market.

So when I tell you the new Octavia (hatchback and estate) is bigger - I'd almost expect you to shrug and say: "Sure it is."

It's roomier: "Sure it is."

It's got a barrow-load of technical and infotainment technology: "Sure it has." I could go on and, I believe, fairly accurately forecast similar sentiments to other facets of this modern mid-size family hatch and estate.

The thing about all that, though, is that it only partly conveys the story - for good and for bad. Let me try to explain. The car on test had the 150bhp 2-litre diesel under the bonnet. It also had DSG transmission. Like so many Octavia underpinnings, it is out of the mother ship Volkswagen treasure chest and is a particularly good example of how a transmission can contribute to ease and smoothness of drive.

It is something hard to convey in words rather than live-drive impressions. Sitting in the driver's seat provides a vantage point that, obviously, absorbs not just the layout, design, displays and materials but conveys the sense of 'premium' I mentioned earlier.

It's not rocket science, but not everyone gets the balance right. I imagine I'd still feel comfortable with this after a few years' ownership. The big test for any new car is the rapidity of advance on the infotainment central interactive screen (phones, radio, satnav and so on). In the Octavia, I had no major complaints; everything had a logic and a relative simplicity to it, although the volume buttons on the steering wheel were far too small.

Now, sometimes a large interior can be a liability when it comes to shutting out road/tyre noise from such a large area. That applied betimes to this Octavia. It was noticeable over coarser road surfaces in particular.

It would not have registered as much in the previous model - different expectations. By the way, the boot is huge; at 600 litres, it's up 10 litres. You'd expect that but still, seeing it in the flesh, I was impressed.

And then there was the engine. Yes, it was diesel, but there are plug-ins coming, don't worry. It was a bit noisy sometimes - I put that down to newness - but pulled well. More importantly, it sipped a mere 4.5 litres of fuel every 100km. Put that down as roughly 60mpg. Where would you get it? If I really tried I could have made that 65mpg, possibly.

For such a big, roomy, wider, longer car, I parked it with ease, thanks to the rear-view camera. Again, despite the large cabin, visibility all round was good. This is an area these family cars need to be strong on because keen competitor SUVs often give better vantage points.

Competing with SUVs on looks is difficult too, but I must say - and it supports my earlier contention - the Octavia's design has evolved nicely. I liked the front in particular; the grille and light clusters work well. The last couple of Octavia generations are wearing well on looks, I think. I expect this one to do so too.

Having said all that, there is no doubt you will spend a strong €30,000-plus to get yourself into a well-spec 'premium' model - mine was the range-topping Style trim. It is a lot of money, no question. Škoda would argue that the average €1,900 price rise on the old one is more than absorbed by €3,200 worth of extra kit. So would l buy it? I have to say yes, even allowing for having a few reservations on road, engine noise and cost. It is a big improvement on what went before. If I'm being honest, it is no more than I expected.





Facts & figures

Škoda Octavia family ­hatchback:

Range from €23,950: 'Style' model tested €35,250; with options €39,011. 2-litre TDI 150hp DSG auto; 119g/km, €180 tax, 4.6 l/100km. Mid-range 'Ambition' has cruise control, 17in alloys, rear-parking camera, Smartlink. 'Style' (on test) has virtual cockpit, 10in nav system, 18in alloys, fabric-wrapped dashboard. Options included: heads-up display, electric driver seat.