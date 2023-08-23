California dreamin’: Volkswagen’s camper has all the mod cons for epic trip to Achill and the Wild Atlantic Way

The Opel Experimental will make its world premiere at next month’s IAA Mobility show in Munich.

Volkswagen California's manual awning will protect you should you want to dine al fresco

The Volkswagen California is seen by many as the ultimate touring rig.

Forget gouging by greedy Irish hoteliers, simply buy a camper van and go anywhere on this glorious island for as little as €30 per night.

That includes electricity, your own secure pitch and indoor facilities like kitchen, bathroom and warm showers.

Opt for the factory-fitted California from Volkswagen and you’ll be doing it in supreme style and comfort.

It's clever design features two spacious double-bedrooms — one in the electrically extendible roof and the other in the main cabin.

It’s clever design features two spacious double-bedrooms — one in the electrically extendible roof and the other in the main cabin.

The living area in the rear doubles up as a galley-style kitchenette complete with a double-ring gas cooker, sink and chest fridge.

A foldable table on the side of the presses is perfectly centred to accommodate a family of four as the front seats swivel to face the opposite direction.

A larger picnic table is stowed in the main sliding door (which is fully electric) while two deck chairs are cleverly hidden in the tailgate.

A manual awning will protect you from the sun — or more likely rain — should you want to dine alfresco.

An outside shower is also accessible from a side cabinet and is perfect for rinsing down wetsuits, surfboards or bikes.

Built on the same platform as the Transporter panel van, the California comes with a fully digital instrument panel and all of the latest driving aids including active cruise control, sat nav, lane-change assist and emergency braking.

Ours was the Ocean model which is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine twinned to a glorious 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox that generates a meaty 150bhp and returned well in excess of 40mpg (7.0 litres/100kms).

Fully loaded and with my son Cameron riding shotgun, we headed West to Achill Island and the Corraun Peninsula — jewels in the crown of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The stunning scenery made light work of the almost five-hour trek and with sunshine breaking through the clouds as we drove across the Michael Davitt Bridge, our adventure began in earnest.

Soaring sea cliffs, mountains, secluded beaches and some of the most picturesque roads in the world awaited these two intrepid explorers.

The rugged Co Mayo island is steeped in history and some of it quite tragic like the Croaghan Mountain air crash in 1950.

A Royal Air Force Halifax plane, which saw action as a bomber in WWII, but converted into a meteorological plane, crashed in heavy fog with the loss of all eight crew.

The wreckage remains on the mountainside including the engines, landing gear and parts of the fuselage.

Less than 12 months later, an entire film crew perished in what is known locally as the Shark Island tragedy. The movie’s director, cameraman and two others drowned when the boat they were filming on sank.

There are fabulous viewing points dotted around the island where you can pull in and take photos or even enjoy a cup of tea or spot of lunch. The piece de resistance has to be a visit to Keem beach where the Banshees of Inisherin was filmed and it is simply breathtaking.

The secret is out though, so expect plenty of tourist traffic. Best advice is to walk the last few hundred metres to the golden sands.

It seems the joy of the California is also slowly seeping out as we met more and more on the boreens of this windswept paradise. Ditch the planes and ferries, this really is the only way to holiday.

The Volkswagen California range starts at €61,332.

Order books are open for Toyota’s new C-HR

Toyota’s second generation Coupe High Rider, or C-HR for short, will be here just in time for the ‘241’registration plate and order books are open now.

Irish customers can choose between two special launch models – the GR Sport Premiere and the High Premiere.

The funky crossover will be initially available in two powertrains, comprising of a 1.8 and 2.0-litre hybrid electric, with a 2.0 litre plug-in hybrid electric system (PHEV) to follow later in the year.

Toyota’s new C-HR will be here just in time for the ‘241’registration plate.

The plug-in boasts an electric driving range of up to 65kms on a single charge. A direct rival of the Nissan Juke, the new model has upped the ante in the style stakes with super sexy two-tone paint options, slick C-shaped LED headlights and up to 20-inch rims.

Coast-to-coast rear lightbar, deep roof spoiler finished in piano black and a honeycomb diffuser add to the sportiness.

Prices and specs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hologram technology is future for Opel

Opel has fully unwrapped its new concept car, following months of teaser pictures. The medium-sized crossover will be similar in size to the current Astra model and will be fully electric.

Sporting an ultra-modern exterior design, the Opel Experimental is boasting a super sleek silhouette while featuring a spacious, illuminated interior and the brand’s next-generation head-up display.

The BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) is equipped with all-wheel drive and will make its world premiere at next month’s IAA Mobility show in Munich.

Design-wise the new SUV will be he first to sport the next-generation 4D Opel Vizor while the engineers have consigned chrome to history. Instead, they’ll use strip lighting and bold graphics like illumination below the Blitz logo.

To give it super aerodynamics the traditional wing mirrors have made way for fully integrated 180-degree cameras on the C-pillars while sharp, muscular wheel-arch blisters emphasise the car’s sportiness.

To keep it uber green the tyres, developed in co-operation with Goodyear, are made from recycled rubber and aero flaps front and rear increase efficiency even further. Inside, the steering wheel folds away seamlessly when not required and traditional clocks and centre console are replaced by a giant head-up display with holograms projected onto the windscreen.

Sounds fascinating. I can’t wait to see it in the flesh.