Bravo Alfa Romeo, take a bow​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ on your electric offering

New Tonale set to shake it up with a compact SUV that lives up to its sporty heritage

Alfa Romeo has chosen the new Tonale to kick-start its campaign to be 100pc electrified by 2027. No mean feat considering that just seven months ago it was zero but this stunning crossover is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

It promises a heady mix of exquisite styling, fiery performance, super efficiency and versatility – ticking all the right boxes in the busiest and most savage of car segments.

Yes, the Italians may be a tad late to the compact SUV party but they are hoping to put the frighteners on the big four – namely the Mercedes GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the Volvo XC40.

So let’s start with the styling which is nothing short of breathtaking, especially in this stunning Montreal Green metallic paint.

The signature V-shaped shield grille doffs the cap to the brand’s sporting heritage and leaves you in no doubt as to what make it is. This is further enhanced by svelte triple LED lights that nestle under the creased bonnet and the off-centre number plate.

That’s replicated at the rear with a coast-to-coast lightbar, deep roof spoiler and twin exhausts. Piano-black finishes in the lower apron and diffuser add a real touch of class as do the 19-inch diamond cut five-hole alloys and red Brembo brake callipers.

Inside, it’s unmistakably Alfa with a chunky three-spoked leather steering wheel with starter button in the middle and massive sports paddles finished in brushed aluminium.

The binnacles take the shape of sunken clocks which are now fully digital and feature old-style speedo and rev counter. The centre screen is interchangeable with either car info or Sat Nav including maps.

Taking pride of place in the upper dash is a 10.25 inch colour touchscreen which is home to the infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and accessible through Google’s Alexa. Below that is a wireless charging pad plus both USB and USB-C ports for those who don’t have the latest device.

The rear is surprisingly roomy and is certainly big enough to accommodate two six-footers or three teenagers comfortably. The boot is decent too boasting 500 litres of luggage which expands to 1,550 litres with the seats folded flat. The plug-in version, however, sees those figures drop to 385 and 1,430 litres respectively.

Irish customers can choose either a mild hybrid or a PHEV with three interior trim levels, two standard TI, Veloce and an exclusive Edizione Speciale.

The entry level mild hybrid is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine that generates 160bhp, has a 0-100kmh sprint of 8.8 seconds and returns 48mpg or 5.9litres/100kms.

We tested the range-topping all-wheel drive PHEV which curiously has a smaller 1.3 litre unit linked to a 90kW electric motor that combined bangs out a meaty 280bhp. Despite being 300kgs heavier, this portly off-roader will hit the same 100kph in just 6.2 seconds.

The extra weight is down to the 15.5kWh battery pack which stores enough power to cover 60kms in electric mode only. (A mix of motorway and town driving saw us get closer to 38.)

Being an Alfa, the only way to drive is in constant Dynamic mode (you can also choose Normal and Advanced Efficiency) as the steering sharpens up as does the suspension and throttle response.

Drop the hammer and, although a bit vocal, it makes light work of the extra bulk proving remarkably nimble and agile. Even the burble from the exhaust (yes, in a PHEV) gives you an instant endorphin hit and never fails to put a smile on your face.

The only real down side is the price which starts at €49,995 rising to €59,245.

Mini’s EV fleet now comes with sporty new sound

The new all-electric Minis are getting their own unique sound which promises to enhance the whole driving experience.

Not only will the audio have an unmistakable rasp to distinguish it as a Mini, there will be separate jingles on the inside for information and warning functions.

The bespoke notes are generated by mixing analogue instruments, digital technology and artificial intelligence, say boffins at Mini’s parent company BMW.

There are four different tones in the software — Core, Go Kart, Timeless and Balance — which are acoustically fed back to the driver during acceleration. The default sound will be the Core, but we expect the Go Kart will be the favourite as it features strongly pronounced pitch and load curves, forming a sporty backdrop for agile and dynamic driving.

It is only fitting that the first model to feature the new kit is the new Mini Cooper, which will be here in the coming months.

Hyundai Tucson tops sales chart again

New car registrations for the month of July were up 24pc at 27,148 compared to 21,904 last year, while the sale of electric cars in the same period has almost doubled.

Petrol models have retained the largest share at 32.29pc, diesel accounting for 22.06pc, hybrid 18.04pc, electric 17.64pc, and PHEV 7.67pc.

A surge in battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids now see their combined market share at 43.35pc. Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 42.5pc (5,664) compared to 3,974 last year and year to date are up 35.3pc (22,997). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are also showing an increase of 27.6pc at 374 in comparison to 293. So far in 2023, HGVs are up 33.4pc at 1,927.

The sale of EVs continues to climb, with 4,161 new electric vehicles registered last month compared to 2,729 in July last year – up 52.47pc. So far this year, 18,458 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 11,175 (+65.17pc) on the same period last year.

Imported used cars saw a 4.83pc (4,409) increase over the same period (4,206). Year to date imports are up 3.96pc (29,435) on last year (28,315).

Top 5 Models: 1. Hyundai Tucson 2 Kia Sportage 3 Toyota Corolla 4 Toyota Yaris Cross 5 VW ID.4

Top 5 EVs: 1. VW ID.4 2 Tesla Model Y 3 Hyundai Ioniq 5 4 Skoda Enyaq 5 MG4

Top 5 EV Brands: 1. Volkswagen 2 Tesla 3 Hyundai 4 Kia 5 MG