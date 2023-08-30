Austral-nomical: Renault’s replacement for Kadjar goes seriously premium – and so does the price

The BYD SEAL U will go on sale to European customers in the new year.

After the phenomenal success of the Kadjar, the all-new Austral is without doubt Renault’s most difficult second album.

Simply giving more of the same in a heavily tweaked redesign just wasn’t going to cut it, so the French car giant threw everything it had at the new offering.

Granted, the gorgeous crossover does share some of the same underpinnings as the latest generation Nissan Qashqai, but in every other aspect they are like chalk and cheese.

The fragrant fromage flavour here is definitely a creamy camembert as it simply oozes style and sophistication.

From the signature c-shaped LED headlights, to the 19-inch komah rims, floating black roof, piano black grille and matching surrounds on the wheel arches, it all scream premium.

That upmarket feel continues inside where it’s best described as a master-class in technology.

The state-of-the-art cockpit comprises of a bank of digital screens – a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12-inch infotainment system plus a giant 9.3-inch HUD (head-up display). All are twinned to the latest Google-powered software which is accessed through Alexa-style voice commands.

This piece of kit is home to no fewer than 35 Apps and can tap into your home devices too, should you want to turn on the lights or programme the heating on a winter’s night.

It’s loaded with the latest safety tech with up to 30 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and four different drive modes.

There’s even the option of a four-wheel steering system, giving the Austral a city car-like 10.1m turning circle, which makes parking a breeze when used in conjunction with the parking sensors and 360° 3D camera.

Designed with busy families in mind there is oceans of space on board with 35 litres of storage peppered throughout the cabin.

To make life easer for passengers the rear seats slide back by 16cm should you want to stretch-out while the boot can swallow up to 555 litres of luggage and a low-lip and electric tailgate takes the work out of awkward loads.

The squared steering wheel is a quirky touch, but overall the cabin is super comfy and easy to navigate.

This offering comes in three different trim levels – Techno, Techno Esprit and Esprit Alpine.

All models are powered by a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain twinned to a 400V 1.7kWh lithium-ion battery.

Combined, they generate a meaty 200bhp and can sprint from 0-100kph in around eight seconds.

This self-charging hybrid set-up boasts consumption as low as 4.7l/100km and a combined 1,100kms of driving. Impressive figures you’ll agree and there’s nobody better tasked to put it to the test, as I regularly top that on a weekly basis.

Now hybrids, as we have learned from experience, dislike motorway driving and brisk acceleration. The Austral, though, may well be the exception to the rule. Yes, it gets a bit vocal when you drop the hammer when joining the motorway, but quickly calms down when you get he to the optimum speed (120kph).

When the revs drop and the peppy three-pot settles, it cruises effortlessly, devouring kilometre after kilometre with ease.

Efficiency-wise, we weren’t far off the quoted figure, but we easily recorded (47mpg (5.0litres/100kms) which is exceptional for a car this size.

Around town it glided silently through traffic and relished stop/start jams.

Our only real gripe is the price, which at €45,295 may hit a bum note with Kadjar drivers looking to trade up.

BYD to SEAL deal with six new electric models

Chinese car giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) will showcase six new full-electric vehicles alongside a display of new battery technology at the IAA show in Munich next week.

Among them will be the Ocean-inspired SEAL and SEAL U, which will go on sale to European customers in the new year.

The stylish, sleek and sporty SEAL (which looks remarkably like a Tesla Model S) is a D-segment saloon with dynamic low lines that give it a performance edge. It boasts a range of up to 570km (WLTP) while delivering up to 530bhp. It will be powered by a 82.5 kWh blade battery pack that can juice up to 80pc in just 26 minutes on a super fast charger.

It will be joined on stage by the ultra-versatile SEAL U SUV (pictured). This offering comes in two trim-levels – Comfort, powered by a 71.8 kW battery with 420km range or Design, with a larger 87Kwh unit for 500km. Expect to see both in showrooms by Christmas for the 224 registration.