Why this one decent gesture deserved the thumbs-up – not two fingers

Queues can cause frustration but blowing a fuse doesn't help anyone

The man was driving, or should I say trying to drive, out of a cul-de-sac onto a busy road.

But every time he made an effort to nose out, he had to retreat to await a gap in the traffic.

His front-seat female passenger was becoming increasingly agitated and gesticulated accordingly.

The driver made a few furtive sorties only to lose his nerve again and reverse back a little. A pattern was developing.

Slowly he would edge forward, but the space for retreat was receding as the cars behind crept up in anticipation of him making his exit.

Then the beeping started – it was a chorus of horns.

The man in front finally revved his car and dashed on to the road as soon as a small gap appeared in the traffic.

He was greeted with a stream of invective from the main-road users ranging from flashing lights to blaring horns as they were forced to slow or stop to avoid hitting him.

While they did so, I nipped out from behind him and made it across the road before traffic resumed.

I even had the audacity to overtake him before we came to the first set of traffic lights up the road.

As he pulled up alongside on the inside lane, he gave me the two-fingers sign. He was taking his frustration out on me.

And there I was going to say why we should show consideration for people trying to nose out onto a main road and why we wouldn’t miss the few seconds of our time that it would take to let them out.

We should really, you know. But we should also acknowledge the decency of the deed. A thumbs up is always better than two fingers.