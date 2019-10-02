Why diesel fumes are 'improving air quality'

It sounds outrageous but a world figure on motoring claims emissions from diesel cars are now so clean they are "improving" the quality of air in many polluted European cities.

James Turner is professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in Bath's Powertrain and Vehicle Research Centre.

In the course of an informal interview with him in Sofia last week, he told us: "Diesel cars are improving the quality of air in some European cities, because their tailpipe emissions are cleaner than the atmosphere into which they are being ejected."

When asked to explain how this could be, he said it is often overlooked that non-engine-related emissions can have a heavy impact on the environment. They include the polluting effects of brake-pad wear/use, the combination of chemical reactions when tyres come in contact with road surfaces and so on. "All of those emissions build up."

He claimed such background pollutants mean the air in many cities is 'dirtier' than the exhaust emissions from current diesels, which are 'clean' by comparison.

His extraordinary claim - bound to be criticised and rebutted by many - came as he warned the current fixation with diesel needs to be looked at more rationally. He sees a big role for clean diesels as we bridge the gap towards the electrification of transport.

He said we need to get back to basics with fossil fuels: just how much do diesel, petrol and electric vehicles consume overall - in manufacture and use?

He was speaking in Bulgaria as he detailed how the new Mazda Skyactiv-X engine works.

He described it as a "halfway house between petrol and diesel with the benefits of both".

But he said the system would not work were it not for some of the most sophisticated computer technology ever assembled on a mass-produced small family car.

