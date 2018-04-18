'What discount can I expect when buying a second-hand car for cash?' - Ask the experts
Aidan Timmons and Motoring Editor Eddie Cunningham team up to help readers make the right choice with their next car. Aidan visits dealers all over the country to produce a monthly guidebook on the values of used cars. He is co-editor of Motor Trade Publishers, who supply a car-valuing service to the motor trade, insurance companies and finance houses. Eddie is author of former best-seller 'Clever Car Buying'
Can you give me a ballpark percentage of discount that one would expect in purchasing a second-hand Audi A3 or VW Golf listed as say €25,000 for cash.
Aidan and Eddie: Ballpark, a range of around 2pc to 3pc (€500 to €750) might be workable, but it's difficult to determine. Sorry, we know this is a bit evasive, but dealers operate different pricing strategies and not all models will have the same margin. Some show the cash price and some leave room for negotiation. Also, it depends on whether the price has already been reduced or not.
You are looking at a fresh-plate model, with which the market is healthily supplied, and you have cash. You're in a strong position. However, don't discount the importance of a reputable dealer who will consistently offer good customer service in the event you come unstuck.
We repeat, you are in a strong position. Cash is always king in the motoring business. And one way of maximising that strength is shopping around between outlets and comparing as near like-with-like as you can. That's where you can make real savings.
Indo Motoring