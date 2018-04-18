'What discount can I expect when buying a second-hand car for cash?' - Ask the experts

Can you give me a ballpark percentage of discount that one would expect in purchasing a second-hand Audi A3 or VW Golf listed as say €25,000 for cash.

Aidan and Eddie: Ballpark, a range of around 2pc to 3pc (€500 to €750) might be workable, but it's difficult to determine. Sorry, we know this is a bit evasive, but dealers operate different pricing strategies and not all models will have the same margin. Some show the cash price and some leave room for negotiation. Also, it depends on whether the price has already been reduced or not.

You are looking at a fresh-plate model, with which the market is healthily supplied, and you have cash. You're in a strong position. However, don't discount the importance of a reputable dealer who will consistently offer good customer service in the event you come unstuck.