Watch out for any loose lorry loads, they can cause mayhem on the roads

IT’S a sign of the times that there are a lot of materials being shifted by lorries on the roads.

Loads vary in size and material, from straw to timber to gravel.

I really don’t know how drivers at the wheel of the larger vehicles do it. They’re a wonder. It’s such a responsible job, watching out for everything.

But there are always one or two who don’t go the extra vigilant mile. Three instances recently – all on the M50 – set alarm bells ringing.

One was loose foam/boards falling off a trailer and on to the road. Luckily, drivers were able to dodge them. Also luckily, it was only soft materials – imagine a few planks of timber smashing on to the road in front of you.

I know drivers check before leaving, but anything can happen to loosen the load, so motorists need to be alert.

The second incident happened behind a huge load of straw, with a snowstorm of strands flitting off, almost straight on to windscreens.

No physical harm was done, but it was a serious distraction and a genuine inconvenience until I got past it.

I wonder how far that load had to go, because it was shedding consistently, and I would imagine the restraints would loosen with less cargo to hold down.

Then there was a small, flat trailer with chippings on board. They should have been covered with netting or some other proper restraint.

All it needed was for a few of them to fall off and we would have had possible windscreen chip, certainly body damage.

The driver was obviously aware of the precarious nature of the load and was driving quite slowly.

Often, relatively minor matters contribute to something far more serious. Be wary.