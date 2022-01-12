Volvo perseveres with saloons and estates despite booming SUV sales

The Volvo XC60: SUVs account for 75pc of the company's sales

EVEN though SUVs now account for 75pc of Volvo sales (including the XC60, above), the carmaker will continue to produce next-generation saloon and estate models.

Chairman Hakan Samuelsson said the bodystyles will be continued with something “even more attractive to consumers”.

“We need lower cars with a more conventional body size but maybe a little less square. These low cars will be in addition to our high-positioned SUVs,” he said.

Elsewhere, it’s reported that used-car prices have soared by 56pc in the two years since the pandemic began.

There are some extra- ordinary reports of used cars in good condition having a list price that’s higher than their new-car equivalents. Just be careful if you are buying used.

As you can imagine in times of scarcity it’s easy to overlook flaws and potential trouble.

Try to buy locally from a reputable outlet – that will lessen the risk of buying trouble.