Two routes to distract drivers at the wheel

Two things continue to affect concentration for me - and others - at the wheel.

The first is distraction with poorly thought-out interactive infotainment systems. That may partly be my fault for wanting to alter things too frequently or for just trying out stuff.

The location, layout and volume of the audio system is a good example. In many cases it can be intuitive and straightforward.

But in a few I've had in test cars over the year, there were too many "clicks" involved. Ventilation systems seem to be the major offenders here.

Simple is best. The near-obliteration of knobs to increase volume or switch stations in favour of touch-screen totality in many cars is a root cause of my unease.

However, it is something over which I as a driver have control. I need to stop distracting myself and I have ensured that will be the case.

So what if it's a bit too warm? I can pull in safely at a lay-by and rectify the situation. It is my responsibility and I have applied myself rigidly to ensuring that will be the case.

The second element of distraction is the continuing flagrant use by other drivers of phones at the wheel. I can see no improvement in the numbers who feel it is alright to hold a phone to their ear in one hand and the steering wheel in the other.

There is a real risk the issue has become embedded in some people's driving culture. Anecdotally, there have been peaks and troughs of observation and abuse.

Huge safety campaigns and major Garda clampdowns all flattened the phone-driving curve.

Maybe I am only seeing the worst of things in close-quarter driving.

Maybe I'm looking out for such activities and transforming them onto a national picture.

I tend to think, however, there have been too many incidents of phone abuse lately to prompt a conclusion other than that many have slipped back into old ways.

Weekend Magazine