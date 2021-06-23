Two plug-ins for new Peugeot 308 SW – with loads of boot space too 

PEUGEOT has just unveiled its new 308 SW (pictured). Due here in the autumn, the model will have two plug-in hybrids as well as petrol and diesel versions.

This latest estate showcases the brand’s new design but in practical terms a big attraction will be the large boot/cargo area. The two-position floor yields 608-litres of space which can be extended to 1,634-litres with the rear seats folded.

At 4.64m, the SW is 6cm longer and 20mm lower. With a 55mm longer wheelbase and a 21cm longer overhang no wonder the boot is so large.

Inside is the i-Connect Advanced infotainment system, which Peugeot claims brings a “smartphone-like user experience” to the cabin.

There will be two plug-in hybrids from launch: a combination of an 180hp petrol engine and an 81kW electric motor; and a 150hp petrol and an 81kW motor. Emissions are as low as 25g/km, Peugeot says.

There will also be a 1.2-litre 130bhp petrol and 1.5-litre 130bhp diesel.