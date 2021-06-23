| 9.7°C Dublin

Two plug-ins for new Peugeot 308 SW – with loads of boot space too 

New 2021 Peugeot 308 SW estate

New 2021 Peugeot 308 SW estate

New 2021 Peugeot 308 SW estate

New 2021 Peugeot 308 SW estate

PEUGEOT has just unveiled its new 308 SW (pictured). Due here in the autumn, the model will have two plug-in hybrids as well as petrol and diesel versions.

This latest estate showcases the brand’s new design but in practical terms a big attraction will be the large boot/cargo area. The two-position floor yields 608-litres of space which can be extended to 1,634-litres with the rear seats folded. 

At 4.64m, the SW is 6cm longer and 20mm lower. With a 55mm longer wheelbase and a 21cm longer overhang no wonder the boot is so large.

Inside is the i-Connect Advanced infotainment system, which Peugeot claims brings a “smartphone-like user experience” to the cabin.

There will be two plug-in hybrids from launch: a combination of an 180hp petrol engine and an 81kW electric motor; and a 150hp petrol and an 81kW motor. Emissions are as low as 25g/km, Peugeot says. 

There will also be a 1.2-litre 130bhp petrol and 1.5-litre 130bhp diesel.

