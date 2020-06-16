Toyota users can double up on smartphone safety app

Double points: Toyota will reward drivers that use the safety app

Toyota is offering double 'Face It Down' points for all essential journeys between June 15 and July 10.

The 'FaceItDown' app is intended to incentivise motorists to place their phone face down when driving to avert distraction.

For each kilometre you drive with the app engaged and phone faced down, you can earn points redeemable against hot beverages in Circle K, cheaper FBD car insurance and a number of parking incentives with QPark.

Since its 2017 launch, the app has recorded more than 27 million kilometres driven in Ireland with phones faced down.

Drivers can download the free FaceItDown app on the App Store and Google Play.

All you have to do is start the app before starting out and face the phone down to collect points while driving.

* Maxus, recently rebranded from LDV, is launching its first new-platform commercial vehicle under the new name - the Deliver 9.

It comes in standard and luxury guise, they say. The brand is distributed across seven right-hand drive territories by the Harris Group.

The Deliver 9 has a two-litre 163PS diesel and standard spec includes electric power steering and autonomous emergency braking.

Rear doors open to 260 degrees for easy loading, there is a low rear step and an LED-illuminated load compartment.

There is a choice of front and rear-wheel drive; it comes in three lengths - (long: 5,940mm, medium: 5,546mm and short: 5,180mm) and three heights - (extra high: 2,755mm, high 2,535mm and medium: 2,385mm).

The range includes crew cab, chassis and minibus models.

The commercial starts from €26,341 ex-VAT.

Indo Motoring