Toyota unveils solar-charging car with no steering wheel

THIS is the electric car that can recharge its batteries by using solar power - and it does away with the traditional steering wheel.

It was revealed by Toyota at the Shanghai Motor show today.

The bZ4X, as it is called, is the start of a flood – as many as 15 - of fully-electric cars from the automaker by 2025. The concept shown today is expected to be on sale from the middle of next year.

The compact SUV looks like the RAV-4 but is built on a completely different platform.

On board is a system that can recharge the car’s battery using solar power.

And it debuts new steer-by-wire technology instead of a traditional steering wheel. Steer-by-wire removes the traditional, circular wheel which is replaced by a new adaptive grip control.

It means you don’t need to move your hands around a wheel as you would normally do when you make a turn.

That will be available as a claimed world-first. Toyota say it gives the driver greater control and removes interference from rough road surfaces - and when braking.

The automotive giant claims that cabin space is similar to a large luxury saloon thanks to a long wheelbase and short overhangs.

And the driver benefits from a panoramic view.

The bZ4X is the first of as many as seven ‘bZ’ series (“beyond zero”) vehicles planned for the market over the next few years.

The medium-size SUV has all-wheel drive and is regarded as being integral to Toyota’s transition from a pure car company to a business delivering wider mobility.

Instead of a familiar grille at the front of the car there is an arrangement of sensors, lights and aero elements in what they call a “hammerhead” form.

Controls are grouped around the centre console and are designed for easy recognition and use.

Toyota say the car’s “environmental benefits” are strengthened by the on-board solar charging system which increases the distance that can be covered.

While it doesn’t give precise figures on how many kilometres it can travel between charges it does say the larger, more powerful battery has been engineered to maintain the car’s driving range even in cold climates.

Irish details on launch, pricing and other information will be released later this year.

Meantime Audi unveiled its electric A6 e-tron concept at the Shanghai show too.

The new Sportback has a claimed range of more than 700kms.

It uses completely new technology architecture (PPE) which will underpin a broad range of vehicles into the future.

Audi says its body is a “foretaste” of production models.

From late next year the first cars in the so-called 'family' and 'smaller' segments will be re-launched with PPE technology.

As far as the newly unveiled model is concerned the only thing it shares with the current A6 are its dimensions.

Lexus also debuted its new ES saloon at Shanghai.

Online Editors