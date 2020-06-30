This clever tyre system can save lives. More power to Audi's revised Q5 SUV. Why Opel Mokka is a head-turner

Tyre maker Bridgestone and software giant Microsoft have combined to develop an ingenious device that detects tyre damage early.

As such it could significantly reduce the risk of an accident or a dangerous blow-out.

It is called the Tyre Damage Monitoring System (TDMS).

It can detect when a tyre has been damaged - by contact with a pothole or kerb for example.

The latter misfortune befell me in the spring and I wasn't aware of it for 200 metres.

If TDMS was on board it would immediately have notified me.

Anyway, the system uses data from Microsoft's connected vehicle platform (MCVP) cloud framework.

It also uses sensors that would have already been fitted to your car.

The clever thing is that the system uses algorithms to detect irregularities on the tyre surface.

I can see this being a life - and money - saver as it alerts so early in the process and doesn't require visual inspection to detect faults.

Who says tyres are boring?

* Audi's Q5 (pictured below) has been updated, upgraded and revised and is due to go on sale later in the year.

The popular mid-size SUV gets sharper new looks and an improved cabin which includes the latest touch-screen MMI Touch.

The brand's impressive - but sometime-optional - virtual cockpit is now standard across the range, Audi says.

Width and height are the same but larger bumpers add 19mm to the overall length of the SUV.

The tail lights are interesting - when did I ever think I'd say that?

They employ next generation OLED technology. This is claimed to be a world first in the automotive sector as it permits personalisation of the light design.

Noteworthy at launch will be the 2-litre diesel, especially as its power is increased from 190PS to 204PS.

A mild hybrid system (MHEV) boosts the 2-litre's performance and lets the car coast with the engine off at speeds of up to 160kmh, Audi claim.

As well as the diesel et al, there will be two plug-in hybrids to power other models.

Expect the newly revised car later in the year.

* Opel's new Mokka crossover (main photo, above) looks the business doesn't it?

It's due here early next year and will have electric and internal combustion-engine powertrains from launch.

It highlights the brand's face of the future, with the Vizor design out front, and a new digital interior cockpit.

Opel say it is a bold new departure for the brand.

I think they can say that again.

With short overhangs, a marginal increase in wheelbase (+2mm) and at 4.15m long, they claim there is cabin room for five passengers - as well as 350 litres of boot space.

Standard spec includes LED lamps, electric parking brake, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and traffic sign recognition.

The electric version with its 50 kWh battery has a 136hp motor, three drive modes and a claimed range of 322km.

* Standard specification on the Volkswagen ID.3 1st Edition includes 18in alloy wheels and not steel wheels as was reported here last week.

The ID.3 1st Edition is due in the autumn.

Irish Independent