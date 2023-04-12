The Qashqai hybrid: Hi-tech and comfy – though still far from eye-catching on fuel economy

First Irish drive: Nissan’s Qashqai e-Power hybrid starts at €42,000​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

It seems like the Nissan Qashqai has been around forever.

It was a trendsetter in its day before new, fresher arrivals caught up. I won’t say it has been overshadowed, but it no longer had as much of the playing pitch to itself.

It is a pitch that has grown dramatically as demand for compact crossovers/SUVs has rocketed over the last few years.

I’ve just been driving the latest version of the Qashqai with a focus on the brand’s special e-Power hybrid system.

This is made up of a high-output battery, a 1.5-litre 3-cyl petrol engine that develops 156hp, a generator, inverter and a 140kW electric motor.

The engine generates electricity which is transmitted to the battery pack, the electric motor or both, depending on power requirements.

The thing about it is that the electric motor is the only source of power for the wheels. It, and only it, drives the wheels – not the engine as is usual.

The engine keeps the charge available but does not directly power the wheels. That means you get a more EV-type drive. It also means the engine runs at a more even average pace as it doesn’t have to instantly respond to major peak demands of acceleration, for example.

It worked quite smoothly on test. I rarely noticed when the engine was running so that’s a prime target achieved.

I had the top SVE spec – electric driver seat, 4-way electric lumbar, front massage seats, Nappa quilted leather seats, 10-speaker Bose sound system and so on.

Yes, lots of luxury – but my focus was on the practical too. So we carried a young woman’s bicycle in the boot (with the rear seats folded 60/40).

And, thanks to hi-tech (excellent camera system and aids), finding a parking space on a clogged Salthill (Galway) sea-front was a doddle.

I think the good road surfaces and quiet engine, as well as excellent dampening of propulsive sound made for pleasant drives.

The central infotainment system worked a treat and the seating was particularly supportive and comfortable.

All-in-all the Qashqai showed itself to be a decent combination of practicality and comfort though the fuel economy wasn’t eye-catching – I reckoned on 5.7litres/100km.

That is attributable to the high proportion of long-distance driving. Hybrids work best on shorter-run urban/town motoring.

The Qashqai e-Power lineup starts with SV trim and costs from €42,000. Spec includes full LED headlamps, auto headlights, shark-fin antenna, cap-less fuel-filler cap, three drive modes, black cloth seat trim, 7ins colour TFT, 8ins display with six speakers, dual auto air con, 2 Isofix at rear, and several safety items.

SV Premium (from €45,900) adds 12.3ins TFT Combimeter, A-IVI Navi 9ins, excellent around-view monitor. SV Tech (from €48,900) adds 19ins alloys, front LED adaptive driving beam, ambient lighting, driver seat/8-way electric with slide, recline, lift and tilt, head-up display, part syntech leather and cloth, ProPilot with Navi-Link, full auto park.

The top-of-the-range model I had on test (SVE) – and details of spec I gave you earlier – costs from €51,900. Pricey but there’s a lot of equipment.

Verdict: The Qashqai deserves to be on your shopping list.

​