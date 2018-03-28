The Ring of Kerry is the most popular scenic drive route in Ireland, followed by Glendalough (Wicklow), The Burren Circuit (Clare), The Causeway Coastal Route (Belfast and Derry) and the Wild Atlantic Way.

The most popular driving route in Ireland - and the most popular driving songs

That's according to a survey by mobility solutions specialist easytrip.

The survey also found that we use the mobile phone most to get us directions - at 63pc it's way ahead of sat nav systems (28pc). But 20pc of the 7,000 drivers surveyed said they still used an atlas. Why people take to the road was explored too; 41pc said it was a chance to appreciate the Irish landscape, 26pc to enjoy the freedom road trips provide, and 19pc glad of the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family.

Dara Ó Briain was nominated as the most favoured passenger drivers would have on board (32pc), followed by President Michael D Higgins (14pc) and Jonathan Sexton (11pc). The top five driving songs were Take It Easy by the Eagles, Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen, I Drove All Night by Roy Orbison, Where The Streets Have No Name U2 and The Saw Doctors' N17.

* BMW is known for its sporty cars, but that term has taken on a new meaning with the announcement that the company is to become the official partner sponsorship of Triathlon Ireland. BMW Ireland's €1m investment is designed to help consolidate triathlon as a mass participation sport.

The country's biggest triathlon competition will now be called the BMW Triathlon National Series. There will also be a new Corporate Series. The company says it hopes the €1m deal will make triathlons and duathlons more accessible to people "of all abilities and backgrounds".

This summer they expect more than 10,000 people, mostly amateurs, to compete in the National Series, a countrywide league of 17 races from May to September.

From next year BMW and Triathlon Ireland's Corporate Series will encourage companies and workers to put more emphasis on better health and fitness.

Pictured above are Triathlon Ireland high-performance development athletes (from left) Orla Walsh, Kiernan Jackson, Con Doherty and Niamh Corry. Good luck to all concerned. * Skoda will roll out five electrified vehicles by the end of 2020, it is reported.

The marque has 10 electrified models - six electric cars, four plug-in hybrids - in the pipeline by 2025, but now it seems we'll get half of them in the next two years. We know there's a Superb plug-in due next year. The zero-emission Citigo-e is coming. A production version of the Vision E electric SUV (slots between Karoq and Kodiaq) is also expected by 2020. The others are likely to be plug-ins, with the Kodiaq and Octavia touted.

Indo Motoring