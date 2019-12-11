The life-long challenge of surviving a serious crash

The recent launch of the joint Road Safety Authority (RSA)/Garda Christmas road safety campaign at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) left a profound impression on everyone.

The NRH was a fitting place because it focuses on serious injuries.

It is a place where people with broken bodies go, as Professor Mark Delargy, clinical director at the NRH put it, to salvage their lives.

Prof Delargy is at the front line of the medical care being provided to victims of road traffic collisions. He understands more than most that road deaths represent only the tip of the iceberg of collisions.

He knows that while media headlines concentrate on the lives lost, they often overlook the wider consequences of road trauma.

Survivors of a serious collision may be viewed as the lucky ones but, in reality, they are often dealing with life-changing injuries and personal trauma requiring many months and years of medical attention, rehabilitation and support.

Between 2014 and 2017 there were 695 road deaths, but almost six times that number, 3,518, were seriously injured.

We wanted to put human stories to these figures, to hear from those who have been directly affected by serious injuries.

We were privileged to hear the powerful testimony of Siobhan O'Brien, Laura Doherty and Luke Carey.

Each was involved in separate road crashes and suffered serious injuries.

You may already know Siobhan's story. She fronted one of the RSA's 'Crashed Lives' TV campaigns.

She was due to graduate the day after her crash but her whole world was suddenly turned upside down following a collision with a truck.

It took a split-second for an entire lifetime to change forever.

At the launch she said: "I was only 23 when my crash happened. I never thought something like this would happen to me.

"I thought, like all young people, that I was invincible. I never feared serious injury by driving. I didn't die that day but part of me did."

Her clear message was for young people to realise just how vulnerable they are and how real and permanent a serious injury could be.

Laura Doherty suffered a serious brain injury as a result of a car crash in 2009.

Prior to that she worked as a doctor, but since the crash she has not been able to practise and continues to suffer from the effects of the crash.

Laura told everyone how she still grieves for the person she was before the crash and how she wishes she had taken the train rather than driving tired.

We also heard from Luke Carey, who suffered a brain injury following a crash in Canada.

Luke doesn't look like he has a serious injury but, as he told us in a short video recording at the launch, his rehabilitation never ends.

Going back to the life he had before the crash isn't as simple as he thought.

Siobhan, Laura and Luke told their stories with such honesty and so earnestly it was hard not to be emotional.

They wanted and needed us and the public to listen, so they and others who have been seriously injured won't be forgotten.

Most of all they wanted us to hear their stories and advice, so we would understand that serious injury is a real life consequence we may face if we don't respect the road.

