Tesla hatches plans to target ID.3, e208; Incident alert

It looks like there is no end to Tesla owner Elon Musk's ambition to rule the automotive world of the future.

According to recent reports he is plotting to confront the traditional "small car" big names at their own game by bringing out a new electric hatchback targeted mainly at Europe. The impression is it would be a keen rival for the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 , Peugeot e-208, etc.

It is speculated the new Tesla would derive much from the current Model 3 and would be produced alongside the saloon at Tesla's new plant near Berlin.

The speculation is based on a recent conference call, reported by Autocar, at which Musk said electric cars are not "affordable enough" for most people. He was speaking to investors and analysts and outlined how he is annoyed at not being able to make cheaper models: "We need to fix that."

Without going into any detail he agreed it would be reasonable to assume his company would make "some kind" of high-capacity compact vehicle.

The reality is, however, that the traditional makers will have a substantial head start because Tesla has yet to begin production of its Semi lorry, Roadster supercar and Cybertruck pick-up.

But it just goes to show how far ahead Tesla is thinking and planning.

* FORD says it is developing a digital road safety system that could predict potential incident hotspots.

It claims it can do so by using data from a variety of sources including connected vehicles and roadside sensors.

It has a number of partners for the project including Loughborough University in England. The whole thing is possible due to research into how analytics and data from connected vehicles can improve road safety.

Irish Independent