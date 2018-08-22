Eddie, Just a note about a question in last week's Advice Column, where the correspondent mentioned: "I commute 80km each way each day with 10km in heavy traffic. I cover 35,000km/year."

Eddie, Just a note about a question in last week's Advice Column, where the correspondent mentioned: "I commute 80km each way each day with 10km in heavy traffic. I cover 35,000km/year."

Tell Eddie: 'My daily commute used to cost me about €8 in diesel. Now it costs €1.60'

Your Advice co-expert Gillian responded that: "Electric certainly isn't for you with that mileage".

I have to say, I did a double-take at that one, since I commute 53km each way in a Hyundai Ioniq electric vehicle and cover similar yearly mileage.

On my commute from Waterford to Kilkenny and back (similar to your correspondent's distance, being made up of motorway and a heavy-traffic portion), I typically have more than 40pc battery (about 80km range) left.

One of the things that surprised me when I researched my electric vehicle purchase, was that they're actually much more cost-effective for people with a predictable, longish commute that's well within the vehicle's range than for what I'd describe as pottering-about mileage.

Of course the range is limited but that's changing quickly and range is improving rapidly, even since my purchase earlier this year.

For commuters, the best endorsement that I can give is that my daily commute (in a 2.2 diesel Honda Accord) used to cost me about €8 in diesel.

Now it costs €1.60 in night-rate electricity.

This has been the single factor that allowed me to buy a new car for the first time in my life.

If you've any follow-up questions, I'd be delighted to answer them.

Excellent column, by the way - it's a must-read for me each week.

Mick

Eddie,

You need to be careful dismissing electric vehicles out of hand for people who cover 20,000km a year.

It can be - and is being - done without any fuss by people like me.

I know how far I have to travel and I can plan accordingly. Just a gentle reminder. Love your supplement every Wednesday.

Joe, Carlow

Joggers in high viz

Eddie,

Your piece about joggers hogging the roads was timely, especially now the evenings darken that bit more quickly.

Anyone out running should make sure they are seen with a hi-viz vest.

Keep up the great work on safety.

Noelle, Dublin

Eddie,

Is there a road in the Dublin area that is not being hacked at by a digger or drill this month? I've never seen so many roadworks and diversions. Why do we need so many all at the same time?

Martin, south Dublin

Eddie,

I don't see too many cars you test-drive under the €30k mark. Where is someone like me to go who is on an average wage? We can't all afford BMWs and Mercs. Why not start test driving cars under €20k? Cars for the real world and real people?

Alice, Kildare

Irish Independent