TD wants first NCT for new cars delayed by two years to cut waiting lists

Hundreds of thousands of drivers are now waiting on an NCT test date. Stock image

A TD has said the requirement for new cars to have an NCT after four years should be dropped, with the first NCT taking place at six years old instead in order to cut long waiting lists.

Fine Gael Dublin South West TD Colm Brophy is calling on the Government to extend the first test deadline for new vehicles from the current four years to six years.

This would mean cars being driven on the roads for six years having never had the mandatory safety test, instead of four years at present.

Mr Brophy argued that a two-year extension would enable the NCT service to concentrate on addressing the current wait times facing motorists.

He said 117,000 cars were sold in the Republic of Ireland in 2019 as well as 88,000 in 2020.

"Each one of these cars is now due its NCT in 2023 and 2024. Removing these would free up over 200,000 appointments, significantly impacting on waiting times, which now stand at over 20 weeks,” he said.

“These long waiting times present a real danger to motorists and are a source of huge frustration. A common sense approach is what’s required now to consider how this backlog can be shifted to make tests available to those who need them most.”

Deputy Brophy said the NCT operator must also “solve the problems” of providing the service efficiently “or else their contract should be terminated”.

"This solution could be implemented for cars due for their first time test this year and next year and would give NCT time and space to deliver on their contractual agreements,” he added.

“This should be done, not to facilitate the NCT operator, but to facilitate motorists who are finding it almost impossible to successfully book an appointment with the NCT currently.”

It comes as there were 425,004 vehicles with a due date for the test that was “in the past” at the end of March – the highest level in recent years.

The was up from 375,000 vehicles that were overdue their NCT at the end of January, according to a presentation to an Oireachtas committee.

Representatives of the testing company Applus told politicians that figure was 170,000 above the norm for the time of year.

Applus, which runs the NCT, said this time of year is always challenging. “NCTS are still increasing capacity, and we will continue to do so until the issue is resolved,” it said.