Spoilt for choice: Here are all of the new and revamped cars on their way this year

The Renault Megane EV is due in Ireland in the autumn

The BZ4X electric vehicle, which Toyota says can do 450km on a single charge

HERE’S a quick run-through of the cars, new and revised, coming our way this year. Some specifications and arrival times may change due to production delays or scarcity of supplies.

ALFA ROMEO: Lot of excitement over the Tonale plug-in hybrid compact SUV. A third, smaller SUV is planned; likely to be here next year.

AUDI: The Q3 TFSI e is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid compact SUV; system output of 245hp and EV distance of around 50km. There is a revised RS3 hot hatch, while an updated version of the A8 saloon is also due.

BMW: BMW recently added the i4, iX and 4-series Gran Coupé. From March, new model variants will expand the range for the 2 Series Coupé, which includes the all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive Coupé. An electric i7 is due by year’s end.

CITROEN: The ë-Berlingo 5/7 seater (280km range) and ë-Spacetourer 7/9 seater 230km or 330km range, depending on battery, are being launched this quarter. The C5 X flagship comes in Q2. In Q3 there will be a major facelift for the C5 Aircross SUV. Finally in Q4, it plans to launch the quadricycle AMI (2.4m long, 1.4m wide) with a 75km electric range and top speed of 45km. There is a lot of interest from fleet and retail customers, we’re told.

CUPRA: It will launch its first electric car, the Born, here in the spring with three battery options, 45kWh, 58kWh and 77kWh, with ranges of 350km, 424km and 540km respectively.

DACIA: The 7-seater Jogger will cost from €23,290 when it goes on sale here in April. The brand’s first hybrid follows in 2023. Standard spec includes air con, cruise control, rear parking sensors, fog lights, electric front windows and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

DS: The DS 9 (fuel, PHEV) arrives in March, followed by DS 4 (fuel, PHEV) in April.

FIAT: The electric 500e has just gone on sale from €24,995. There are hatchback and convertible versions, with two battery choices; range of either 185km or 320km.

FORD: The Fiesta gets a revamp in March, with new styling, higher tech package and mild-hybrid powertrains. A refreshed Focus is expected in June with a new design, next-gen connectivity and mild-hybrid powertrains. The electric Mustang Mach-E is in salesrooms.

HONDA: The Jazz gets a rugged SUV-style makeover and will be called the Jazz Crosstar. It has increased ride height and protective body mouldings. Here quite soon as a hybrid with i-MMD technology.

HYUNDAI: The new IONIQ 6 is the latest EV on the horizon from Hyundai following the success of the 5. The 6 will be followed by the IONIQ 7 SUV.

JAGUAR: New to the range is a Black special edition iPACE with sharper looks and more spec. It’s a great drive.

JEEP: The Jeep Compass with plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid versions is due. A new Grand Cherokee will have a new plug-in hybrid engine later in the year.

KIA: It rolled out the new Sportage crossover last week, which costs from €34,300. There are new hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants as well as ICE models. The plug-in gets here in the second quarter. A new e-Niro and Niro PHEV will be launched later and, just in time for 2023 sales, the EV6 GT is expected in dealerships in November. A large electric SUV with room for seven, based on the recently unveiled Concept EV9, is likely.

LAND ROVER: The PHEV version of the newly launched Range Rover costs from €142,000 and the EV range is 113km. A second-quarter arrival. Full electric model due in 2024.

LEXUS: The electric RZ is due later in the year.

MAZDA: The CX-60 SUV will be unveiled on March 8 and Mazda plans to start selling it in Ireland by year end. A plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30, the MX-30 REV, with a rotary engine range extender is due at the end of the year. A facelifted version of the CX-5 is due by March. Mazda2 hybrid: due mid-year.

MERCEDES: Recently arrived is the EQB 7-seater. Expected in Q1 is the S-Class-inspired EQS luxury saloon. We’ll see the E-Class electric EQE in the second quarter, followed by high performance Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 and Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 versions. In the second quarter we’ll see the new Mercedes-AMG SL. Later in the year the high-performance AMG GT 4-door Coupé arrives.

MG: The ZS EV has just gone on sale, priced from €31,995. It has a long-range 72.6kWh battery. Further electrified models planned over the next couple of years.

MINI: Shadow Edition is now available to order on the MINI Hatch, Convertible and Electric. Prices start from €31,545.

Shadow Edition comes with higher standard spec, focuses on blacked-out features and edition-exclusive bonnet design and graphics. For the first time, all models will be launched at the same time in a specific special edition. From March 2022, the MINI 3dr, 5dr and Convertible will be released in the Resolute Edition.

NISSAN: The Ariya electric coupé crossover will have five versions and a choice of two batteries – a 63kWh (360km range) and 87kWh (500km range). Both battery options will come with a choice of 2WD and e-4ORCE, Nissan’s advanced AWD technology. It is due by May or June; the same for the Qashqai E-Power, the X-Trail E-Power is pencilled in for August with the Juke hybrid slated for September. The electric van Townstar is also a likely September arrival.

OPEL: The new Grandland will arrive in March. There will be petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid, two- and four-wheel drive variants. The new Astra is due in Q2 and will have petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid. Electric version next year.

A spring arrival is the five-seater Combo-e Life (up to 280km range). The new electric Combo-e light commercial arrives this spring. The new Movano will have diesel engines and a battery-electric drive. Spring arrivals.

PEUGEOT: The new 308 (fuel and PHEV) is due by April. The line-up comprises a hybrid 225 e-EAT8, combining 180hp engine, 81 kW electric motor and an e-EAT8 electric 8spd auto gearbox. And there is a hybrid 180 e-EAT8 (150hp engine, 81kW electric motor, and an e-EAT8 electric 8spd auto transmission). There is also a PureTech petrol 130, EAT8 automatic and a BlueHdi 130, EAT8 auto diesel.

PORSCHE: It will expand its electric range with a Macan SUV.

RENAULT: The electric Megane is due in the autumn. There will be two power levels and two battery ranges: a 40kWh or 60kWh battery, giving a range of up to 450km.

SEAT: Seat has just launched revised Aronas and Ibizas.

SKODA: The new Fabia is on sale now; there is a Karoq facelift in April and the stunning Enyaq Coupe EV is scheduled for the autumn.

SSANGYONG: The Korando e-Motion is the first of several EVs by SsangYong and is due here early in the year.

SUBARU: The first electric vehicle will be an SUV called the Solterra and is scheduled for sale later this year.

SUZUKI: A new S-Cross will launch this year with SUV styling and mild hybrid technology.

TESLA: The Model Y is on order here. It will have a seven-seater option. The Model Y Performance starts at €79,478. Irish deliveries expected in mid-2022.

TOYOTA: The Aygo X is due in April. The rugged compact crossover has a distinctive SUV style. The bZ4X electric car is coming in June. Toyota claims it can do more than 450km range on one charge. A Proace EV, its first all-electric van (claimed 280km range), is due in time for 2022 sales.

VOLKSWAGEN: The Taigo small SUV is in showrooms now. The new ID.5 will be here by the summer. The new ID.Buzz Passenger – autumn 2022 – will also be offered as the ID.Buzz Cargo. The updated T-Roc will be on sale by summer. New Multivan arrives from March 2022. The ID Buzz Passenger and Cargo arrive in autumn.

VOLVO: The new C40 Recharge electric crossover has landed. Volvo has also introduced a new Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain on 90 and 60 Series models.