Small price hike for lots more in new Seat Leon

As revealed here some weeks back the new Seat Leon has just gone on sale from €23,910 for petrol and €26,040 for diesel. That's around €500 more for a lot of additional equipment - and it is a new car.

The fourth generation, first 'electrified' Leon was officially launched yesterday. The company claims it is the safest Seat to date with adaptive cruise control as standard.

It comes with conventional petrol, diesel and mild hybrid powertrains.

There will be an estate from August with a plug-in hybrid due in Q4.

Indo Motoring