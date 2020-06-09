SEAT's new Leon roars in for the July 202 reg, starting at €24,000

SEAT's new Leon has just arrived and costs from €23,910 for petrol and €26,040 for diesel models. The fourth generation also comes with a new mild hybrid electric petrol.

That means there are two petrols: 1.0 TSI 110hp and 1.5 TSI 150hp; two diesels - a 2.0 TDI 115hp and 2.0 TDI 150hp DSG; and the mild hybrid 1.5 eTSI 150 DSG.

Standard spec includes: 16ins alloys, 8ins media system and SEAT Connect, adaptive cruise control, light assist and fatigue detection. Xcellence and FR trims add 17ins and 18ins alloys respectively, digital cockpit, full LED lights, wrap-around interior lighting, etc.

There is more cabin room for rear-seat passengers (up 49mm). The 5dr hatch now stretches to 4,368mm (+86mm) 1,456mm tall (-3mm) and an increased wheelbase of 2,686mm (up 50mm).

Standard spec includes an 8 inch media system



There are Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) too which include Emergency Assist, and Side and Exit Assist.

Connectivity comes by way of Full Link (Android Auto and wireless access to Apple's CarPlay).

SEAT say the Leon is the most advanced vehicle in its history. That augurs well for a car that has been a well-priced model in Ireland for a long time now.

A sample of prices: 1.0 TSI 110hp SE, €23,190; 1.0 TSI 110hp Xcellence, €26,710; 1.5 TSI 150hp Xcellence, €28,390; 1.5 TSI 150hp FR, €28,390; 2.0 TDI 115hp SE, €26,040; 2.0 TDI 150hp Xcellence DSG, €32,090; and 1.5 eTSI 150hp DSG FR €30,890.

