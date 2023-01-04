Saloons coming soon: Audi, BMW and Mercedes roll out the big guns for 2023

The Opel Vivaro-e is the first all-electric light commercial vehicle from German brand

It looks like this year will see the mother of all battles in the luxury saloon segment as the top three – Audi, BMW and Mercedes – roll out their big guns.

First up will be the four rings of Audi who plan to launch 20 new fully electric models in the next three years.

It started before Christmas with the rebranding of the e-tron SUV, re-badging it as the flagship Q8.

Expect the same battery technology in the A6 e-tron which will come with the larger 100kWh unit and boasts a range in excess of 600km.

It comes in rear-wheel and quattro drive set-up and the S version will rocket to 100kmh in just under three seconds.

Hoping to rain on its parade is the all-new BMW 5-series (i5) which will also come in petrol, diesel and plug-in, while serious performance junkies can opt for the blistering M60 which is packing a whopping 611bhp.

Entry-level models will be powered by the same tried and tested 80kWh battery pack from the i4 with a range of around 500km.

An industry insider tells us that the one big advantage the blue propeller badge has over everyone else is the availability of the touring model which will be fully electric too.

Also at the party is the all-new E-Class offered in petrol, diesel and PHEV. Now in its 11th generation, this luxo-barge is in mini-me mode, taking styling cues from the bigger S-Class.

Flush door handles are just one of the giveaways as is the option of the Hyperscreen and the slimmer rear light clusters.

A 2.0-litre petrol plug-in with an electric-only driving range of more than 100km should be the most popular model here, but serious petrol heads will welcome the arrival of the AMG E63 or the stonking GT-4 door with a V8 under the bonnet that generates a face-peeling 831bhp.

The EQE will remain the electrified version and it trumps the other two on range – covering over 700km on a single charge.

Those not ready to take the EV plunge can look forward to seeing the new Austral SUV on Irish roads soon.

A direct replacement for the Kadjar, Renault are opting for a 1.2-litre mild hybrid to power this mid-sized family wagon.

With 199bhp, it’s no slouch and will hit 100kmh in around eight seconds. It’s frugal too – returning 4.5 litres/100km or 56mpg in old money.

Staying with SUVs, one of our favourite manufacturers, Polestar, have opened order books on its latest offering.

Simply called Polestar 3, the Volvo-derived, Geely-owned marque are hoping to cash in with their high performance mid-sized off-roader that’s packing 517bhp.

The Audi Q5-sized family bus also boasts a go-anywhere-in-Ireland range of up to 610km and is available in all-wheel drive.

The only downside is the price – like the sheer grunt it will make your eyes water – starting at €99,900.

Car lovers will be salivating at the prospect of driving a new Alfa Romeo – even if it is a compact crossover.

Looking like a shrunken version of the Stelvio (no bad thing in my humble opinion), the Italians are gunning for style and substance by offering the Tonale as a mild hybrid, a plug-in with over 60km of range and as a full EV.

Kia will have two new EVs this year in the guise of the EV4 and the flagship EV9. The latter is hunting the title of king of the large SUV with a 100kWh battery and a range well in excess of 600km.

Sister company Hyundai is offering luxury and space with a seven-seater, built on the same platform called Ioniq 7. An identical battery offers a similar 600km range.

All prices and specs to come.

Funky EV retros include iconic Renault 5 Turbo

Although technically not on sale until 2024, expect to be bombarded with titbits and spy shots of the electric version of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo.

Doffing the hat to a true motoring legend, Renault has managed to make it even sexier with massive rims, LED lighting front and rear, spoilers, skirts and two-tone paint job.

It will be powered by either a 40 or 52kWh battery generating 134bhp and will cover 400km on a single charge.

It will be joined by an equally hip Renault 4 Crossover which, disappointingly, is not as close in design to the original. Some will welcome that news, but whether the basket of eggs will make it across a freshly ploughed field unscathed remains the biggest question.

Also in the electro-mod pipeline is the new Opel Manta which is simply breathtaking and well worthy of the stingray moniker. It boasts a manual gearbox, rear wheel drive and a range of 200km.

Little pick-me-up for fans of the Amarok

Volkswagen has just unleashed the second-generation Amarok and it is the sleekest and safest with the addition of more than 25 assistance systems.

These gizmos include automatic cruise control, a parking assistant, 360-degree all-round view camera, lane change assistant and road sign recognition.

Thanks to a payload of up to 1.19 tonnes, a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a cleverly thought-out cargo box, the new pickup promises to strike a proper work/life balance.

Irish customers can choose a range of four and six-cylinder diesel engines beginning with the entry level 2.0 litre TDi delivering 168 bhp and twinned to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford is upping the ante with the launch of the Ranger Platinum – turning this work horse into a show pony.

Bedecked in the finest leather, polished chrome and giant touchscreens, this 3-litre V6 will be more at home at a premier league club car park than a muddy building site.

Also arriving is the new E-Transit Custom, the all-electric version of Europe’s best-selling van.

Designed from the ground up and with a range of up to 380km, the E-Transit Custom can carry loads up to 1,100kg, has a lower load floor and has towing capacity of 2,000kg.

Over at Opel, the award-winning Vivaro has gone full electric. Called the Vivaro-e (in yellow), it comes in two lengths, two trims and boasts a range of up to 330kms. It has a payload of 1.226kg and a maximum towing capacity of one tonne.