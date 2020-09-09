S-Class on show; revised Peugeot 2008; Mokka engines; Blackstone link

Peugeot has revised its large-family 5008 SUV (pictured), adding a good spread of spec and technology while improving the cabin and re-designing the outside (especially the front).

The famous i-Cockpit central display now gets a 10ins HD touch screen.

The revised car is capable of carrying up to seven people.

You can have three adjustable independent/foldable seats in Row 2 and two more back in Row 3.

All automatic internal combustion engine versions have driving mode selector as standard now.

Among a spread of safety/driver assists are adaptive cruise control (automatic), drive assist plus package, Visiopark with 180° rear view camera, advanced grip control (a great, simple piece of technology that works wonderfully well under lots of adverse underfoot conditions).

The petrol engines include 3-cyl, 1.2litre PureTech 130 manual and 8spd auto; 1.6-litre 4cyl 180 auto.

Diesels include a 4cyl 1.5litre 130 manual, 8spd auto and 2litre 180 automatic.

* From launch next spring, Opel's new Mokka crossover will have two petrols and one diesel alongside its much-vaunted full-electric version.

Petrols will include an entry-level 1.2 100bhp turbo 6spd manual and there will be a 130bhp turbo manual and 8spd automatic as well.

There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel 110bhp 6spd manual. And they are promising a new sportier SRi Line trim.

* The Mercedes S-Class (pictured below) was unveiled recently. Its world digital launch was boosted by its "association" (Mercedes' term, not mine) with Alicia Keys and Lewis Hamilton. Well, it isn't called the "top people's car'"for nothing.

The heavily revised flagship is, as usual with new versions, packed with the latest technology.

The large saloon is scheduled to arrive in Ireland towards the end of this year. I'm told we can expect greater details on Irish market spec, range and prices fairly soon.

* Best wishes to all concerned with the news that the Blackstone Motor Group has joined the Opel dealer network.

The franchise for new vehicle sales and aftersales to Blackstone extends to the group's dealerships in Cavan and Louth.

