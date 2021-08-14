Robots to the rescue: Ford’s weather factory snowed under in climate crisis

Ford has recruited two robot test drivers (nicknamed Shelby and Miles - pictured) to ‘go’ where humans might risk their health

It is a chilling sign of the times that Ford’s state-of-the-art weather factory has never been busier. Given the news we have had all week filled with dire warnings about climate change, it is hardly surprising, I suppose.

And such are the extremes of testing now being carried out by the weather factory that it has had to recruit two robot test drivers. The facilities are used to simulate a wide spread of extreme conditions under the one roof, allowing engineers to check out vehicles in ways less dependent on travel for real-world testing.

Yet the conditions are now so realistic (and increasingly relevant) that, according to the automaker, even the “most experienced human test drivers” may become tired or unwell. That would especially be the case in freezing conditions or when altitude testing.

So Ford has recruited two robot test drivers (nicknamed Shelby and Miles) to go where humans might risk their health.

Based in Cologne, Germany, the factory testing is primarily designed to reassure people that the vehicles can withstand the severest of conditions: such as those in the Sahara, Siberia and high Alpine peaks, as well as severe storms etc.

Each robot can operate at temperatures as low as -40C and as high as 80C and can be programmed for different driving styles.

The robot test driver’s “legs” extend to the accelerator, brake and clutch pedals, with one arm positioned to change gear and the other to start/stop the engine.

However, the automaker continues to conduct real-world testing by humans around the world, including the Grossglockner mountain in Austria and the snowy Arjeplog region in Sweden.