Risk that many drivers will be 'priced out' of owning a car

But that is what Ali Kassai, executive vice-president of product planning and programmes at Renault, has to do.

He's thinking and planning now for cars eight to 10 years down the road. But doing so is increasingly difficult because regulators don't coordinate or let the industry know what they are thinking of well enough in advance. (Maybe that's because they don't know themselves?)

He told Motors how people have ever-higher expectations of spec levels in their cars as they are being charged more for vehicles with technologies that regulators insist upon.

He warned owning a car will become increasingly expensive. Not just because of what they have on board but also for the use of private transport in cities. He suggested car use in urban areas will, as things stands, one day be only for the well-off: "They will be only for those who can afford to pay for severe parking and entrance costs."

That's what is likely if governments don't start co-ordinating future mobility. It means planning a linked network - from cars to trains, buses, cycle lanes, etc: "It all has to be linked; otherwise people won't buy cars because they won't be able to drive them to many places."

Right now younger people don't even want to learn to drive; they don't intend having a car. It is, he suggested, a major culture change: "But they will need a transport/mobility network."

Which is why governments need to legislate for long-term solutions - not short-term political expediency.

It will be an electric future, for sure, but one that also relies heavily on buses, vans, trucks and trains.

Mr Kassai said that, as things stand, it is near-impossible to plan for that future when legislators often work on such a short-term basis. He insists, however, that some are beginning to talk.

But there is a lot to be done. For example, the next major emissions standard is Euro 7. Some say it will kick in during 2023, others 2024.

"How can someone now planning a car for those years hope to have them in time and meet regulations when the date isn't even known?" he asked.

Indo Motoring