Revealed: How Ireland's 10 best-selling cars are affected by new VRT system

MOST of the country’s 10 best-selling cars have escaped largely unscathed from the new VRT system, according to an Independent.ie survey.

That will come as a welcome surprise to many who feared they faced large increases when they go to buy their favourite new car.

It has been estimated by some motor industry experts that the average family car would rise by upwards of €1,000 and that some larger petrol models, especially SUVs, would be hit by increases of €7,000 magnitude.

