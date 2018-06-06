Revealed: Audi's Q8 flagship SUV. Due later this summer

These are the first official pictures of Audi's new Q8 flagship SUV.

Expect first cars of this rival for the likes of the BMW X6 in Ireland later on in the summer.

And you can expect prices to kick off from around the €100,000 mark. The Q8, described as being a mix of a 4dr coupé and large SUV, will be powered by 3-litre diesels and petrols. It will be diesel for the Irish market, I'm sure.

The latest model is one of up to seven new SUVs currently being developed by Audi for launch before the end of the decade. At 4.99m long, 2m wide and 1.71m tall, the Q8 is wider, shorter and lower than the Q7 on which it is largely based.

Its 3m wheelbase should pave the way for a good deal of internal room. Quattro all-wheel-drive and damper control are standard. It also has new 48-volt mild hybrid technology (MHEV).

Inside two large displays take care of most functions. The upper 10.1in screen caters for infotainment and navigation. The 8.6in underneath is for heating and air con etc.

