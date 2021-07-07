Respected dealers sign up to platform that could make the process of buying a used car much easier

It is generally accepted that there is a lack of quality used cars for sale. Photo: James Crawford

A new platform that could change the way second-hand cars are sold from forecourts is being rolled out.

Some of the country’s top motor dealers have signed up to take part in the new venture.

It’s called Autoauction.ie and it will hold monthly live auctions aimed at making the process of buying cars from dealers quicker and easier for buyers and garages.

Respected dealers such as Annesley Williams in Dublin, Frank Hogan in Limerick and Finbarr Galvin in Cork are already on board for the first auction.

It will involve around 50 cars, but that is expected to grow over the coming weeks and months.

It opens for bids next Monday, July 12 (10am to 2pm) and continues on Tuesday, with staggered closing times for each vehicle.

The new platform is being launched by the team behind the successful national property auction site, youbid.ie.

As has been widely reported this year, there is a shortage of quality second-hand vehicles on the market and the plan is for the new outlet to be a one-stop shop for buyers and dealers.

According to the platform’s managing director, Michael O’Connor, their auction technology makes it “seamless for garages to sell vehicles to private and trade purchasers, with transparency and security throughout the process”.

Read More

In advance of monthly auctions, garages will list their available cars on the site, and buyers can browse the vehicles with the option to carry out a vehicle background check if they feel they want or need to.

They can then contact the relevant garages through the platform to arrange viewings of the vehicle.

“The benefits to garages are huge – we are exposed to a nationwide audience of motivated buyers who know the cars they want and trust the dealers that are selling them,” says John Fitzgerald, general manager, Frank Hogan Limerick.

“Most importantly, the vehicles don’t need to leave our forecourt, so we can use Auto Auction as a platform in conjunction with our other sales methods.”

Each vehicle is given a reserve, and if these are not met, dealers will be contacted about potential negotiations.

Potential purchasers register with the site in advance, lodging a refundable deposit of €500.

They will have 24 hours post-auction to pay the balance of the purchase price.

The vehicle must then be collected by close of business three days after the auction.