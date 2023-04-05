Real-life charging experiences still putting the brakes on EV ownership

Electric cars

Do we need more Exchequer funding to speed up the process of installing public EV chargers?

Real-life experiences with charging are still casting something of a cloud over the prospect of owning an electric car for some.

Take for example the story of a driver who ordinarily drives his Volkswagen ID.3 around town and doesn’t stray too far from home. All was well until, sadly, he had to go from Dublin to Cork for a funeral.

He topped up the battery before leaving but, en route, realised that he hadn’t enough in reserve to get him through the journey.

So he stopped. And waited for the charger to be free, and waited while it trickle charged. And waited.

Anyway, at the end of his journeys he reckoned he had spent €68 on electric charging and wasted a lot of time in the process.

Accounts like that embed doubts about buying an EV.

It is a pity such stories still abound when we’re told we’re getting a better, quicker charging network – as reported here recently. Maybe we need more Exchequer money poured in to speed up the process even more?