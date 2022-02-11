Rapid change and rapid charging: It’s all systems go in the fast-paced EV world

Skoda, the maker of the ENYAQ electric SUV above, is bringing in improvements to meet customer demand

THE big challenge for electric-car makers is keeping up with the rapid pace of change being set by rivals in the marketplace.

It is a constant evolution of everything from re-design to additional power to range to equipment/software updates.

Take the case of the Skoda ENYAQ electric SUV. A critical part of updates just announced is a faster charging time for two sets of models.

Faster charging capability is the one thing owners want to hear more about.

Models built from last month will benefit. It means that ENYAQ iV 60 models will now be able to charge at speeds of up to 120kW (up from 100kW).

Rapid DC charging speeds are also being increased, to 135kW for ENYAQ iV 80 models fast charging on a suitable (150kW+) public charger.

And a new battery-care mode will (obviously) help to extend the life of the battery. Now all we want is more chargers.

Skoda says improved graphics will also show additional battery charge facts. The graphic displays of the infotainment system have been updated to deliver more to drivers. Using the navigation system, you will be able to see an estimated battery level on arrival when a destination is programmed.

Other stuff includes a new traction mode for all-wheel-drive ENYAQ 80x variants.