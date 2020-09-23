Range Rover make Velar an even smoother operator

New look: The updated Velar gets its first plug-in hybrid, as well as the next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system and new off-road technologies

Range Rover's sleek Velar SUV gets a mid-life new look, powertrains and even fewer design lines. They told us they smoothed all lines that were not "absolutely necessary". The door handles, as we know, are flush with the body as part of the drive for smooth design.

Inside is clean and uncluttered too but that doesn't stall the arrival of new user interfaces. There is next-gen infotainment Pivi Pro - already highlighted here with other Land Rover/Range Rover models. They claim it greatly reduces distraction and is far more intuitive. The focus is on slicker working of nav, phone, media and lines of parking cameras (one shows you the vehicle's underside).

The Velar gets its first plug-in hybrid as well as some mild hybrids. The plug-in has an electric motor, 8spd auto, 2-litre 4cyl petrol engine with a combined 404PS and consumption of 2.2l/100km.

The P400e has an all-electric range of 53km and CO2 of 49g/km. Power comes from the 300PS petrol engine and 105kW electric motor.

A 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged to 80pc in 30 minutes (fast DC charge point), or 1hr 40mins (standard 7kW wallbox).

They have added and improved new off-road technologies with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics and much more. Air suspension is standard on 6cyls: coil springs with 4cyl versions.

The engine line-up, with 8spd auto and AWD, includes:

Diesel - D200, 204PS, 2-litre, 4cyl mild hybrid (MHEV); D200, 204PS, 2-litre 4cyl; D300, 300PS, 3-litre 6cyl diesel MHEV, D300, 300PS, 3-litre 6cyl.

Petrol - P250, 250PS 2-litre 4cyl; P340, 340PS, 3-litre 6cyl MHEV; P400, 400PS, 3-litre 6cyl MHEV; P400e, 404PS, 2-litre 4cyl PHEV.

Indo Motoring